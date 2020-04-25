Las Vegas will have to wait to host the biggest party in the NFL Draft

It was supposed to be the week when Las Vegas established itself as the sports capital of the world.

The 2020 NFL Draft was to be the Vegas party to come as a legitimate sports city. Not just a fighting city with a few special attractions. But a legitimate sports city and the respect that goes with it.

The pomp and glamor would have been above. A stage with a red carpet was to be built along the Bellagio Fountains with all the perspectives of drawing arriving on the scene by boat. There would have been high profile concerts and celebrations filled with celebrities throughout the week.

It would have been an appropriate way to officially announce the Raiders’ arrival in Las Vegas and show the $ 1.8 billion Allegiant Stadium at the southern end of the city while waiting for its first NFL game. Add the success of the NHL Golden Knights and the proliferation of boxing, MMA, rodeo, racing, golf, NCAA and other major events, Las Vegas was ready to declare itself the Mecca of all.

What other city can boast a new 65,000 seat stadium and facilities like the T-Mobile Arena, MGM Grand Garden Arena and the Thomas & Mack Center?

COVID-19 changed all that. There aren’t 600,000 people going up and down the Strip this weekend. No concerts. No parties. The biggest draft weekend ever expected will have to wait until 2022.

NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell escaped Thursday’s announcement of the 2022 NFL draft in Las Vegas. We knew what he meant. Now, all of these plans in place for this year will not be lost. Hopefully the world will be back to normal by then and, if it is, Las Vegas will be ready to show itself.

“We were extremely disappointed not to have the project in Las Vegas,” said Chris Baldizan, senior vice president of entertainment and marketing for MGM Resorts. “But for this announcement to be made on national television, it helps the city have hope for what will happen once we get through this.” We’re going to get out of it and it’s nice to know that the NFL has confidence in Las Vegas and is ready to come back in 2022. ”

The plan is already in place. The red carpet across the Bellagio fountains will remain in the plans, which also included transporting players along Flamingo Road to the Caesars Forum, where project choices were to be announced and presented. There is no doubt that there will be some adjustments to these plans as the world deals with the ramifications of COVID-19.

“It would be ideal to replicate the efforts we are already working on as a city that does not have a complete picture of what the world will look like in two years,” Baldizan told The Post. “I hope we are somewhere near that atmosphere. At the end of the day, it’s about making a great experience for NFL fans and our guests. Whatever that means, we’re going to do it. “

The NFL draft, which began moving the draft to different cities in 2015, is slated to be held in Cleveland in 2021 and Kansas City in 2023. Las Vegas is a good choice for 2022. Whether it will return to normal is uncertain. The casinos have been closed since mid-March and will remain closed at least until Thursday under a home stay order issued by the governor of Nevada, Steve Sisolak.

Not only did Las Vegas lose the millions and millions of dollars in revenue that would have been generated by hosting the NFL project, but also the millions normally generated by normal operations.

Las Vegas mayor Carolyn Goodman called the closure of businesses “crazy” and criticized the reopening of the casinos.