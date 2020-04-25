Lakers star Anthony Davis asks for $ 8 million for the property

Start the rumor mill.

Los Angeles Lakers tall man Anthony Davis, who is expected to become an unrestricted free agent later this year, put up for sale in the North Ranch area of ​​Westlake Village for $ 7.995 million.

The contemporary Mediterranean mansion sits behind doors with a guest house and a million-dollar infinity pool with two slides, a baja deck, and a spa. But perhaps even more impressive: an adjoining basketball gymnasium with its own viewing box.

Custom built in 1996 and later enlarged, the approximately 16,000 square foot home includes a two-story entrance with curved staircase, wood-paneled office, and movie theater. The kitchen is equipped with two islands. There are five bedrooms and seven bathrooms including a master bedroom suite.

The 2.33 acre property offers panoramic views of the surrounding mountains and the golf course. A garage for five cars, a camper van and a large solar energy system complete the site.

Davis, 27, was acquired by the New Orleans Pelican Lakers last year as part of a multiplayer deal that included Lonzo Ball, Brandon Ingram and Josh Hart. Selected seven times by the first all-star team and three times by the NBA, he averaged 26.7 points, 9.4 rebounds and 2.4 blocks in 55 games for LA before the NBA intervened in March in because of concerns about the new coronavirus.

Jordan Cohen of RE / Max One holds the list.

All work, some play

John legend and Chrissy teigen have concocted a deal in West Hollywood, buying a newly built home in the area for $ 5.1 million.

The couple, who resides in the Beverly Hills post office area, plan to use the contemporary paneled space as a living workspace.

The two-story house has four bedrooms, four bathrooms and over 3,400 square feet of open plan living space. A high-end kitchen with a 20-foot-long island opens onto the living room. Pop-up doors open to a patio with a pool and spa.

Legend, 41, won 11 Grammy Awards, including two for the best R&B album, for “Wake Up!” and “Get Lifted.” He won an Academy Award for the song “Glory” for the film “Selma” of 2014.

Teigen, 34, is a television personality, model and author. She appears in the new TV show “Chrissy’s Court”, on the Quibi short video platform.

Benyamin Illulian of Keller Williams Realty was the listing agent. Marshall Peck of Douglas Elliman represented the buyer.

Bank Search

Home sales down in southern California, but it doesn’t stop Jules Haimovitz to aim for eight digits. The media mogul, who was president of MGM Networks and Viacom Entertainment, is asking for $ 21.32 million for his hillside mansion in the Beverly Hills post office area.

The property spans over an acre in Mulholland Estates, a posh community closed by the caretaker who counts filmmaker Tyler Perry, singer Robbie Williams and actor Charlie Sheen among its former residents.

Mediterranean in style, the three-story house has seven bedrooms and 10 bathrooms over 16,000 square feet. In addition to traditional living spaces such as a formal entrance and a chef’s kitchen, there is a library, a gym, a cinema room, a games room and a wine cellar. An oversized garage can accommodate 10 vehicles.

The property makes the most of the picturesque setting, with bridges on the upper level which enjoy panoramic views of the city.

Glass walls connect the living areas to the backyard, where a patio and lawn lead down to an infinity pool and spa. Outdoor dining areas dot the space, which ends with a tennis court at the edge of the property.

Fredrik Eklund and Andreas Elsenhans of Douglas Elliman hold the list.

Navigate familiar waters

The quest continues in the village of Westlake for Kevin Sorbo, the actor famous for his lead role in the 1990s series “Hercules: The Legendary Journeys”. The actor has been trying to sell his Mediterranean villa there since 2014 and has sold it again for $ 3.95 million.

Accessible by a tree-lined driveway, the closed estate offers a world apart on 1.5 acres. Fruit trees and lush landscaping fill the scenic park, which is home to a 7,500-square-foot house, an independent pool house with a gym, and an artist’s yard with a pool, spa, and green.

After a pink stucco exterior, the elegant interiors keep things interesting with splashes of bright color. Turquoise paneling lines the living room, while the formal dining room is wrapped in shades of purple and gold. A blue carpet colors the billiard room and the guest rooms are pink and purple.

The master suite – one of six bedrooms and eight bathrooms – enjoys mountain views through a wall of windows.

The view continues outside, where a lounge surmounted by a trellis at the edge of the property houses a stone fireplace and a dining area. Roses, palm trees and a vegetable patch complete the green decor.

Sigi Ulbrich and Pam Moran of Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices California Properties hold the list.

Sorbo, 61, is best known for her roles in “Hercules: The Legendary Journeys” and “Andromeda”, which both lasted more than 100 episodes. More recently, he appeared in “The O.C.”, “God’s Not Dead” and “Let There Be Light”.

Hulk smashes sale

Bodybuilder-actor Lou Ferrigno and his wife, Carla, sold their longtime home in Santa Monica for $ 3.25 million.

Nestled behind a white fence, the two-story house has slatted and plaster walls, oak floors and floor-to-ceiling windows that offer views of the interior garden. Approximately 3,400 square feet of living space has five bedrooms, five bathrooms, a vaulted ceiling living room, and a dining room. A breakfast area is installed in the renovated kitchen.

The house, built in 1926, sits on about a fifth of an acre in the Regent Square area of ​​Gillette with gardens, lawn and fruit trees. An independent studio / garage is located in the courtyard.

Simon Salloom of Douglas Elliman was the listing agent. Dev Tailor of Westside Estate Agency represented the buyer.

Ferrigno, 68, was twice Mr. Universe before landing the title role in the CBS series “The Incredible Hulk”.

As an actor, his credits also include the program “The King of the Queens” and the 2009 film “I love you, man”. He was selected by President Trump two years ago to be a member of the Presidential Council on Sports, Fitness and Nutrition.