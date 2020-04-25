Kids’ Choice Awards Bring Stars, Mud of Isolation

LOS ANGELES – The Kids’s Choice Awards will bring slime home.

The annual Nickelodeon show and the signature green mud that it pours on celebrities will now be broadcast on May 2 with host Victoria Justice, former star of the programs on “Zoey 101” and “Victorious”.

The children’s channel announced on Friday that the restarted virtual ceremony, whose original date of March 29 has been postponed by the coronavirus, will be known as “Nickelodeon’s Kids’s Choice Awards 2020: Celebrate Together”.

Dwayne Johnson, Ariana Grande, Kristen Bell, Josh Gad, Camila Cabello, Millie Bobby Brown, Ellen DeGeneres, BTS and most of the main actors in the “Avengers” movies are stars who appear isolated and can be sprayed with mud.

They will be among the people who will present and receive the orange airship statuettes of the show.

Organizers say the show “will reveal the winners through some of the most creative orange blimp acceptances in KCA history.”

LeBron James will receive the Generation Change Award for his commitment to education.