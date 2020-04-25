Justice finds government violates protections for migrant children during pandemic

The federal judge overseeing a 1997 court regulation that governs the care of migrant children in the care of the United States government on Friday ordered the Trump administration to quickly release minors from the detention of migrants, finding once again that officials were violating the long-standing agreement.

Justice Dolly Gee of the United States District Court in Los Angeles found that US Immigration and Customs, which detain families of migrants with children, and the Refugee Resettlement Office, which has custody of both unaccompanied minors, violate the Flores Settlement Agreement during the Coronavirus pandemic, for separate reasons.

Over the years and across different jurisdictions, Gee has found that the government has violated elements of the colony, primarily its demand that migrant children be released without “unnecessary delay”. But Friday’s order took into account the risks for immigrants detained at close quarters during a deadly global pandemic. In a different order last month, Gee called immigrant detention centers “hotbeds of contagion”.

The order applies to the approximately 2,100 unaccompanied minors detained by the ORR, as well as to the 342 children detained with their families in the three ICE family detention centers. The government has released hundreds of migrant children since Gee issued a temporary restraining order in March demanding their early release within the parameters of the Flores agreement. But Gee said on Friday that “higher speed” was needed to get more miners out of the gathering places.

Gee asked both the ICE and the US refugee agency to “do everything possible to quickly and safely release the children in their care who are sponsored, do not pose a danger to them – themselves or for others and do not constitute a risk of flight. It prohibited agencies from using certain justifications to continue detaining minors.

Immigrant asylum seekers leave a cafeteria at the ICE South Texas Family Residential Center on Friday, August 23, 2019 in Dilley, Texas. Eric Gay / AP



Gee said the US refugee agency could not block the release of children with sponsors simply because they were previously in Mexico with their families under migrant protection protocols and have an outstanding case related to This program. Some parents returned to Mexico under the MPP policy have sent their children to seek asylum alone at the southern border of the United States, because unaccompanied minors cannot be placed in the program, in accordance with the policy of the government.

The ICE, on the other hand, cannot justify not releasing families with children because they are appointed in federal litigation or because they are awaiting a decision from an immigration judge or because officials find their fearful projections credible, the first step in the asylum process.

Gee also ordered the U.S. refugee agency to temporarily waive the fingerprint requirement for certain immediate family members, distant relatives and unrelated adults seeking to sponsor unaccompanied migrant minors. Although orders for the establishment of coronavirus shelters remain in force, she said officials could release minors from these sponsors without fingerprints if they were not available, as long as the red flags were not available. ‘do not appear in their background checks. Sponsors must also agree to submit their fingerprints “as soon as possible”.

Friday’s order stems from a request from lawyers involved in the decades-long Flores litigation for Gee to order the government to quickly release all children with sponsors. Lawyers this week said the need for the release of minors is particularly urgent, as the coronavirus continues to spread in institutions for detained immigrants.

According to the agency’s latest count, at least 59 migrant children in ORR-supervised facilities in New York, Texas, Illinois and Pennsylvania have tested positive for the coronavirus. The ICE did not report any cases in the three family detention centers in Texas and Pennsylvania, but identified at least 317 positive coronavirus test results in adults in its care and 35 among direct employees of detention centers. , Friday.

“We are trapped”: immigrant women speak out about detention in the middle of a pandemic

The US agency for refugees has released hundreds of children in recent weeks, the number of minors in its care increased from more than 3,500 in early March to the current population of 2,100 detainees. But the agency has also received very few children from border officials, who now deport most of the unauthorized migrants, including minors who arrive alone at the border, citing broad powers of return under a public health order which, according to them, is designed to limit the spread of the coronavirus.

Gee said ICE deserves “some credit” for moving away from a “late initial response” and implementing a “rapidly evolving pandemic response” following the children’s attorneys’ dispute . She also said that she appreciates that the ICE has released dozens of families in recent weeks. But she said the children’s lawyers, through direct testimony from detained immigrants, have undermined the “optimistic picture” of the agency’s efforts to maintain “safe and hygienic” conditions for children, another requirement of Flores Settlement.

The ICE statements “paint a picture of sanitary facilities, within social and medically appropriate distances”, but that picture is “tarnished by the statements of detainees and their legal service providers,” said Gee.

“(Immigrants) report inaccessible or ineffective medical treatment, deterioration in health while in detention, lack of soap and sanitary supplies, lack of thorough cleaning by staff and insufficient use (personal protective equipment) by staff or inmates, “writes Gee in his order. .

Peter Schey, one of two lawyers who filed the initial lawsuit that sparked the Flores deal, welcomed the order on Friday.

“I think Justice Gee’s order will speed up the release of accompanied and unaccompanied minors in the days and weeks to come, as the judge made it clear that current government policies are not in compliance with the regulations,” said Schey, president of the Center for Human Rights and Constitutional Law, told CBS News.

“The order will pressure them not to slow the release of their children in the light of the COVID-19 pandemic,” added Schey.

In his order, Gee also demanded court-appointed juvenile coordinators at the ICE and the US refugee agency to file monthly reports starting in May on agency efforts to expedite the release of the children and protect them during the pandemic.

ORR and ICE officials did not respond to requests for comment on Friday’s order.