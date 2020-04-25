Julian Okwara chosen by Lions, joins his brother Romeo

They took almost identical paths from Nigeria to America, but Julian and Romeo Okwara were never able to play together. Not in high school or college. But now, at the highest level of the sport, the two defensive linemen will be able to call each other for the first time.

The Lions made it a reality on Friday night during the NFL 2020 draft, selecting Julian in the third round (67th overall) at Notre Dame, reuniting him with Romeo.

“We are about to be roommates, brother,” Julian told Romeo in a video posted by Roc Nation Sports after hanging up on the Lions.

Both Nigerian natives attended Ardrey Kell High School (N.C.) and Notre Dame. Romeo was drafted before signing with the Giants and then being picked up by the Lions in 2018. He appeared in 24 games last year, making 28 tackles and notching 1.5 bags. Julian was a better university prospect, producing 13 bags in the past two years.

“He was also very excited,” said Julian, 22, about Romeo, 24, during a conference call with Lions reporters. “I can’t wait to be in the same city. I learn through him, with him. I’m excited for it. “

The Okwaras will be the fourth pair of brothers who are currently teammates, joining Jason and Devin McCourty with the Patriots, Shaquill and Shaquem Griffin with the Seahawks and Trey and Terrell Edmunds with the Steelers.