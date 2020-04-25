Joe Douglas shows Jets fans he can work on the magic of the NFL Draft

There, of course, there is still work to be done.

But the initial feedback on Jets general manager Joe Douglas during the first two nights of the 2020 NFL draft (his first as general manager) cannot be classified as anything but positive.

Douglas went chalked in the first round on Thursday night, getting the tackle he had targeted from the start when he called Mekhi Becton’s name with the 11th pick overall.

It was not the sexy and flashy choice that some Jets fans could have wished for – like CeeDee Lamb or Jerry Jeudy or another of the six receivers who participated in the first round. But it was an effective and critical measure to help protect Sam Darnold, the franchise’s quarterback.

Friday night, however, Douglas turned into Trader Joe and delivered the sexy and flashy choice after swapping 11 spots and still landing receiver Baylor Denzel Mims, who was considered by talent assessors to be drafted at the start of the second tower.

As the Jets’ 48th pick approached, fans guessed that Mims was still on the board.

Then Douglas swapped the pick in Seattle for the Seahawks’ 59th pick and the 101st overall, which left fans wondering why the Jets weren’t taking a receiver in what has been described as one of the best drafts deepest receivers in memory. .

The move gave the Jets three third-round picks (the last one they traded after), but it upset a lot of fans who thought they lost the chance to get Mims as they watched two others in agony. receivers. written following the exchange.

Mims, meanwhile, stayed on the board.

“By the time we approached the 48, we had a solid group of players, not just receivers but other positions we loved,” said Douglas. “Coming back to 59, you realize that you could lose a few, but we were still going to have enough players that we were passionate about. We thought it was not too far to back off. “

As much (if not more) than the Jets have entered this tackle draft, they desperately need help for the big players for Darnold, who lost his favorite target, speedster Robby Anderson, to free the agency during the ‘off season.

Alas, when choice # 59 arrived, guess who was still on the board?

Mims.

Maybe Douglas would have been happy with Mims at number 48. Maybe Douglas knew something. Maybe he played. Maybe he just got lucky. But the end result was to land a qualified catcher who had a chance to be a great playmaker … and add a third third round pick in the process.

It’s a win-win until further notice will tell us something else.

Speaking of win-win situations, the trade down and Mims falling to 59 seem to have lit an additional flame beneath the Baylor receiver, which admitted it was in trouble by falling as far on the board when some project experts predicted he could go at the end of the first round.

A chip on the shoulder never hurts an athlete who has something to prove.

“I got a little pissed off,” said Mims. “But I cleared my head. I’m happy to be a Jet at 59 years old. I have always been underestimated all my life. “

Douglas heard the disappointment in Mims’ voice when he called him after the choice, and he loved it.

“Usually when you call the guys [after they’re drafted], they’re excited, but Denzel had a real flea on his shoulder, ” said Douglas. “It was important to him that he was going to charge the teams that overtook him … and we are looking forward to having this attitude in our building.” “

When asked directly if he believed Mims had the skills and makeup to become the # 1 receiver that Darnold had missed in the past two years, he refused to go.

But if this is to be seen as the most solid choice it seems to be, Mims will have to contribute immediately. This will mean creating as much synergy as he can with Darnold in a short time, which can be difficult under COVID-19 restrictions.

“I can get in right away and ride together [with Darnold] and create a great connection and improve the Jets program, ” said Mims. “I believe the Jets believe in me.”

And, after Joe Douglas’ first two nights in his first draft as general manager, Jets fans should probably start to believe in him.