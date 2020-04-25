It’s not just when the Giants and Jets made first-round picks

The Giants and Jets selected players for the same position in the first round of the NFL draft for the second year in a row and the ninth time since 1970, when the teams began writing together after the NFL / AFL merger. Here is how the previous decisions went:

2020

Giants (4): Andrew Thomas, OT, Georgia
Giants (17): Mekhi Becton, OT, Louisville

2019

Jets (3): Quinnen Williams, DT, Alabama
Giants (17): Dexter Lawrence, DT, Clemson

Edge: Too early to say.

2007

Jets (14): Darrelle Revis, BC, Pittsburgh
Giants (20): Aaron Ross, BC, Texas

Edge: Ross was a key contributor to two Giants Super Bowl winners, but “Revis Island” was an All-Pro and generational quadruple.

2003

Jets (4): Dwayne Robertson, DT, Kentucky
Giants (25): William Joseph, DT, Miami

Edge: Robertson led in tackles 283-103 and in sacks 16-7. So he won by decision, but it was not worth the fourth choice, which the Jets traded.

1992

Giants (14): Derek Brown, TE, Notre Dame
Jets (15): Johnny Mitchell, TE, Nebraska

Edge: Mitchell by a bit. He had 159 catches, 2,103 yards and 16 touchdowns, compared to 43-401-1 for Brown, most of whom were after he left the Giants.

Andrew Thomas and Mekhi Becton
Andrew Thomas and Mekhi BectonAP; Getty Images

1990

Jets (2): Blair Thomas, RB, Penn State
Giants (24): Rodney Hampton, RB, Georgia

Edge: Oh … my … God! Thomas is one of the all-time busts of the draft, never rushing for more than 728 yards in a season. Hampton was a force in the 1990s with five consecutive 1,000-yard seasons.

1988

Jets (8): Dave Cadigan, T / G, USC
Giants (10): Eric Moore, G, Indiana

Edge: Moore started 74 regular season games against 64 Cadigan. Moore’s legacy is enhanced by a Super Bowl XXV title and clouded by a 1993 indictment for steroid possession.

1978

Jets (4): Chris Ward, T, State of Ohio
Giants (10): Gordon King, T, Stanford

Edge: Ward frustrated Jets fans with holding penalties and had his helmets tripped over him by Raiders DE Lyle Alzado in the 1982 playoffs, but he has been a staple for years against RT Marvin Powell and has had better career than King.

1971

Jets (6): John Riggins, RB, Kansas
Giants (18): Rocky Thompson, RB, West Texas A&M

Edge: Even if you take his 7,400 and more yards off as a Redskin, the Hall of Famer Riggo still overtook Thompson in New York from 3,880 yards to 217.

