How The Eagles Turn Jalen Hurts-Carson Wentz

Carson Wentz has gone from hearing the sound of the cashing of an extension to the sound of a time clock in the space of 10 months.

The Eagles abandoned a dizzying second round in the 2020 NFL draft by selecting former Alabama and Oklahoma quarterback Jalen Hurts with No. 53 pick despite the fact that 27-year-old Wentz , was under contract until 2024 for a four-year contract valued at $ 128 million. .

General manager Howie Roseman and coach Doug Pederson immediately tried to minimize any discussion of a quarterback controversy, but a better chance next time. Some Eagles fans have never warmed up to injury-prone Wentz, and the arrival of Hurts may reinforce the saying that the most popular player on a team is the backup quarterback.

“We have shown what we think of Carson by our actions – by the number of choices we have [helping] him and by extending the contract, “said Roseman. “We think he’s the guy who will take us to our next Super Bowl Championship, but for better or worse, we are quarterback developers. We want to be a quarterback factory. “

The Eagles have teamed up with Donovan McNabb and Jeff Garcia for the past decade and then won the Super Bowl LII behind relief Nick Foles after Wentz’s MVP caliber season was interrupted. The beloved Foles left in free will, allowing Wentz not to live in his shadow.

Enter Hurts, who played in the Senior Bowl and made a comparison with Dak Prescott of the game’s executive director, Jim Nagy, a former Seahawks scout.

“No one will look to see a rookie quarterback take over from a Pro Bowl quarterback,” said Roseman, “but at the end of the day, we believe in the quarterback position.”

Some scouts believe that Hurts could fill a complementary role like Taysom Hill for Drew Brees and the Saints. Hill spells Brees for certain games, especially in the red zone, and plays in special teams.

“This is something that we will explore,” said Pederson. “First and foremost, Jalen Hurts is a good quarterback, he was drafted and he is first quarterback. But he has a unique skill set. He is a great runner. “

Earlier in the day, Roseman informed Wentz of the possibility of selecting Hurts and, once the choice was made, Wentz quickly turned to Twitter to welcome Hurts to “the best football city in America”.

The Durable Hurts was 38-4 as a starter and had 123 touchdowns. He was transferred after losing his job in Alabama to Tua Tagovailoa, who was the Dolphins’ No. 5 pick – but first proved that he could be a great teammate as a replacement, which mattered to the brass of Eagles.

“I don’t set a cap or play my game,” said Hurts. “I’m delighted to soak everything like a sponge and get better every day.”

The Eagles managed to keep their interest quiet despite the screening of the Hurts games in Oklahoma, the phone calls from the coaches and the organization of an individual meeting during the pro day of Oklahoma, before the coronavirus pandemic.

“I control what I can,” said Hurts. “This is a great time for me and my family.”