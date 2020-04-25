Hot property: Kliff Kingsbury, Arizona house steals the spotlight during the draft

The NFL draft went virtual Thursday evening, and football fans had an intimate glimpse of the home war rooms of their coaches and general managers.

Head Coach Andy Reid kept things casual, while Cowboys owner Jerry Jones made comparisons to a super villain when he listened of his $ 250 million yacht. A bizarre scene takes place home of Titans coach Mike Vrabel, as the third-year man made sandwich calls between his mule-clad son and his friend disguised as Frozone from “The Incredibles”.

Much of the conversation, however, developed around the Arizona chic house of Cardinals head coach Kliff Kingsbury. The team’s official Twitter account sent the flex, posting a photo of the 40-year-old man posted with a pair of monitors in his modern living room with the caption “War Room 2.0”.

Kinsgbury lost $ 4.45 million on the mansion last year – a few months after joining the Cardinals for a four-year contract, reported the Republic of Arizona.

Spanning over an acre in Paradise Valley, the 7,000 square foot home is located approximately 20 miles east of the team’s stadium in Glendale, Arizona. It has four bedrooms and 5.5 bathrooms on 7,000 square feet, as well as an amusement yard with a swimming pool, pool house and campfire surrounded by patches of lawn.

Star athletes, fans and analysts all had something to say.

I’m trying to have a cradle like Kliff! 😂😂😂 – Patrick Mahomes II (@PatrickMahomes) April 24, 2020