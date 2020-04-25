Hawaii pays to evict visitors for quarantine violation

Hawaii pays for the departure of visitors.

The state agency that welcomes travelers to Hawaii pays to give them the boot if they fail to comply with the two-week quarantine mandated by Hawaii upon arrival.

The Hawaii Tourism Authority has set aside $ 25,000 for shipping costs for tourists in good standing, with outbound flights organized by the Visitor Aloha Society, a non-profit organization that generally helps visitors resolve problems during their stay .

“The ability to quickly repatriate people to their airports of origin during the coronavirus crisis greatly helps law enforcement to ensure the success of our state-wide emergency measures,” said the Attorney General of Hawaii, Clare Connors. said in a statement.

“The fact that limited government funds do not need to be spent on these return trips also helps fulfill the mission of protecting Hawaii.”

So far, the state has paid to send 19 people home since the rule was established on April 1 during the coronavirus pandemic, according to the state health department.

A Los Angeles woman was deported after being caught violating her forties when she shared images from the outside on social media.

Two other visitors who were caught breaking quarantine had a second chance – to be caught again after changing hotels, the health ministry said.

Some scammers have faced criminal charges and have been forced to pay fines.

Hawaii has seen a dramatic drop in visitor numbers as the country grapples with the spread of coronavirus and global air tanks.

Thursday, 438 people arrived by plane, a drop of 98.5% compared to the 30,000 who arrive daily on average at this time of year, according to the Tourist Office.

The state has confirmed 596 cases of coronavirus as well as 12 other related deaths, according to data from Johns Hopkins University.