Global effort to accelerate coronavirus vaccine

The World Health Organization partnered with world leaders on Friday to accelerate the development and production of vaccines and therapeutics that could eradicate the coronavirus pandemic, and to ensure that they are distributed quickly. and fairly around the world.

“Past experience has taught us that even when the tools are available, they are not equally available to everyone”, Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, Director General of the World Health Organization, said during a virtual meeting to launch the international initiative. “We cannot allow this to happen.”

The new program, called Access to the COVID-19 tool accelerator, or ACT Accelerator, is a collaboration between WHO and dozens of governments, non-profit organizations and industry leaders.

Friday launch event was co-organized by French President Emmanuel Macron, European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen and philanthropists Bill and Melinda Gates.

Leaders from South Africa, Rwanda, Germany, Britain, Spain, Italy, Malaysia, Saudi Arabia, Finland and Costa Rica joined the call for commit to working with and supporting the ACT accelerator.

The representatives of the United States and China were significantly absent.

“We hope we can reconcile the initiative with China and the United States,” said Macron. “There shouldn’t be divisions between countries. We must join forces. “

Von der Leyen said a commitment campaign to fund the ACT accelerator will take place on May 4 with the goal of raising $ 8 billion to accelerate the development of diagnostics, therapies and treatments.

But she said developing these technologies is just the first step. To be effective, these tools must be affordable, produced by the billions and quickly distributed around the world.

“To defeat the coronavirus, it will require sustained access on many fronts,” she said. “We need a global response to a global pandemic.”

Already, $ 2 billion has been pledged for the ACT accelerator, said Saudi Finance Minister Mohammed Al-Jadaan. That leaves a gap of about $ 6 billion.

The global initiative will also build on the expertise and infrastructure already in place by non-profit organizations working around the world, including Gavi, the Vaccine Alliance, the International Federation of Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies, and Unitaid.

The leaders of the International Federation of Pharmaceutical Manufacturers, the International Association of Generic and Biosimilars, and the Network of vaccine manufacturers in developing countries also pledged their support.

“COVID-19 has had an impact on all lives and on the world economy in a way never known before in common memory,” said Muhyiddin Yassin, Prime Minister of Malaysia. “The only way to destroy this virus is solidarity and cooperation.”