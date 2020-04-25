ExxonMobil produces hand sanitizer to donate to health workers

ExxonMobile has designed a unique solution for the double whammy of historic low oil prices and a coronavirus pandemic: converting one of its factories to make medical grade hand sanitizer for healthcare providers and first responders.

The oil and gas giant has reconfigured a factory in Louisiana to produce the product, which it plans to give free of charge to medical workers in the state and in New York, Texas, New Jersey, New Mexico and Pennsylvania, ExxonMobil ad Friday.

“We focus on the safety of our employees and our communities while supporting front-line workers and meeting customer needs,” said Darren Woods, President and CEO of Exxon Mobil Corporation, in a statement.

Exxon’s decision comes a month after liquor companies undertook similar initiatives to produce the product, including Bacardi and Anheuser Busch.

Hand sanitizers can be made from two alcohols. One is similar to ethanol in alcoholic beverages; the other, isopropyl alcohol, is usually derived from fossil fuels.

Initial production of Exxon using isopropyl alcohol at the Baton Rouge site produced 160,000 gallons of medical-grade disinfectant, enough to fill nearly 5 million 4-ounce bottles, the company said. More lots are planned.

The company said it had also increased its capacity to manufacture specialty polypropylene used in medical masks and gowns, with the capacity to make enough thermoplastic polymer to produce 200 million medical masks or 20 million gowns.