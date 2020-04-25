Crooks hijacks 160K Nintendo accounts for digital purchases

Nintendo has confirmed that more than 160,000 user accounts have been hacked.

Online chefs access accounts remotely around the world and in some cases use them to purchase digital products worth hundreds of pounds from the Nintendo online store.

A military of users had reported suspicious activity on their account over the past week, and Nintendo confirmed its worst fears on Friday.

Japanese game giant wrote a blog post that “illegal” logins began in early April.

They peaked over the weekend when many users reported on social media that they had received email alerts warning them of unknown IP addresses from accessing their Nintendo profile.

Nintendo admitted that 160,000 accounts that use a Nintendo Network ID to log in may have been hacked.

According to the company, the hacking was not the result of hacking its own servers. It refused to reveal how cybercriminals got into so many accounts.

“As we continue our investigation, we want to reassure users that there is currently no evidence of a breach of Nintendo’s databases, servers or services,” the company said.

“During the investigation, we will not disclose additional information about those used to gain unauthorized access to prevent unauthorized logins.”

Players have been warned that information related to their account, such as date of birth and email address, may now be in the hands of hackers.

Apparently people’s credit card and other payment information are safe.

It is not clear how much money hackers have been able to spend using in-store credit or PayPal login information linked to users ’accounts.

Hackers seem to buy items worth hundreds of pounds, such as Fornite V-Bucks, and sell them online at a discounted price.

One Twitter user reported losing $ 300 a day on unauthorized Nintendo games.

They wrote: “I go home from work and while driving home, my Nintendo account was hacked and they spent $ 300 fortnite.”

Second Tweet: “Someone broke into PayPal and spent $ 200 on Nintendo games?”

“Even our Paypal support service was hit by a hacked Nintendo account,” another user wrote. “I can’t do this ** ** up.”

Some users have suggested that people’s usernames and passwords can be guessed using leaked credentials data breaches on other sites.

Nintendo said it has now blocked the ability to log in with a Nintendo Network ID.

Those who have previously logged in using the system will be forced to change their password.

How to set up 2-step verification for a Nintendo account

The best way to protect yourself from hackers is to activate 2-step verification on your Nintendo account.

This adds an extra layer of security that can help prevent unauthorized access to your account.

You can also check your login history and report suspicious activity visit this link.

Here is what Nintendo says on its website:

go to https://accounts.nintendo.com and log in Nintendo account. Select “Login and Security Settings,” then scroll to “2-Step Verification” and click “Edit”. Click “Enable 2-Step Verification”. Click “Send” to receive the verification code at the email address displayed. If the email address is incorrect, under “User Information,” click the “Change” button next to the “Email Address” menu option. Enter the verification code from the email, then click Send. Install Google Authenticator or any other authentication app on your smart device. Google Authenticator is a free app available through Google Play (Android) and the App Store (iOS). Use the smart device application to scan the QR code displayed on the Nintendo account screen. A 6-digit verification code will appear on your smart device. On the Nintendo Account screen, enter the verification code in the field in step 3, and then click Submit. A list of backup codes appears. Click “Copy” to copy all the codes and then paste them somewhere securely. A backup code is required to sign in if you do not have access to Google Authenticator. Make sure these are somewhere safe. You can use these (one at a time) if you don’t have access to Google Authenticator. (Note that the backup process may vary depending on the authentication application you are using.) Click “Security Codes Saved” and then “OK”.

(Once set, you can return to 2-step verification settings – to verify your security codes and remove the 2-step restriction.)