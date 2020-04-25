Coronavirus closures set record for NFL TV drafts

by April 25, 2020 sports
The first leg of the NFL television broadcast Thursday was the closest thing to live sports in a month, and viewers have shown appreciation.

On average, 15.6 million people watched the selection of college players on ABC, ESPN, NFL Network and ESPN Deportes, surpassing the previous peak of 12.4 million in 2014.

The economic stoppage due to the coronavirus epidemic has clouded the stadiums and arenas of all professional sports. There is no guarantee that the National Football League season will open on time. But the project – without the red carpet celebration which has become an event in itself in recent years – offered hope and an escape from the current health crisis.

The production of the television project, which had coaches, owners and general managers selecting players for the houses, was technically fluid. Enthusiastic fans were connected in the Zoom meeting style and displayed on the screen before each selection. Players have also been shown reacting to selections from their homes, surrounded by family members.

ESPN and NFL Network produced fan-centric broadcasts, using their panels of NFL experts to analyze the project while the ABC broadcast network focused on the personal stories of college players and their families.

LSU quarterback Joe Burrow was the first choice in the Cincinnati Bengals draft. Viewing levels for the project were highest in the Ohio cities of Columbus, Cleveland and Cincinnati.

The second round of the project is broadcast this evening.


