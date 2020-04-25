China reportedly sent experts to advise on Kim Jong Un

China has sent a team of medical experts and diplomats to North Korea for Kim Jong Un’s health-related visit.

A report at Reuters quotes three people familiar with the situation, and comes as Kim’s health remains shrouded in mystery, with rumors swirling about her condition.

The team left Beijing for North Korea on Thursday and is chaired by a senior official from the International Liaison Department of the Chinese Communist Party.

It is not clear what the delegation was sent to accomplish.

A South Korean source told Reuters on Friday that his information was that Kim was alive and was planning a public appearance soon.

Yet conflicting stories emerged this week following reports that the dictator was in critical condition after undergoing heart surgery.

As of Friday, Kim said Kim may have left the capital Pyongyang to recover, taking refuge in an unknown location on the east coast of North Korea to avoid catching the coronavirus.

President Trump said he did not believe the news that Kim was seriously ill – but declined to say whether he had been in contact with the North Korean leader.

“I think the report was incorrect,” the president said during the White House daily briefing on Thursday, adding that he had heard that it was based on “old documents”.

With post wires