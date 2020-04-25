China announced the name of the first Mars search operation

BEIJING – The Chinese Space Agency announced the name of its first Mars search operation on Friday at the same time as China’s annual space day and the 50th anniversary of its first satellite launch.

The Mars operation is named after Tianwen-1, the official Xinhua news agency said, referring to China’s National Space Administration (CNSA).

An unmanned exploration trip to Mars is expected to begin this year.

The name comes from “Tianwen” or “Questions to Heaven,” a poem written by Qu Yuan who lived more than two millennia ago.

The poem asked about stars and other celestial bodies.

According to the CNSA, all of China’s future planetary expeditions will be called “Tianwen,” signifying the country’s scientific activity in space.

China successfully launched its first satellite, Dongfanghong-1, in 1970.

In 2003, it became the third country to launch a man into space with his own rocket after the former Soviet Union and the United States.

Since then, China has competed with Russia and the United States and has become a major space power by 2030.