Canadian police release timeline for Nova Scotia gunfire

Canadian authorities released a comprehensive account of the country’s deadliest mass shootings on Friday, which affected six communities and killed at least 22 people.

The 1 p.m. massacre, which started late Saturday as a domestic dispute between 51-year-old shooter Gabriel Wortman and his girlfriend, began in Portapique, a rural Nova Scotia community where police and residents said qu ‘he lived part time.

“She managed to escape,” Supt. From the Royal Canadian Mounted Police. Darren Campbell told reporters at a press conference, referring to Wortman’s girlfriend. “It could well have been the catalyst for the events.”

Thirteen bodies were found inside and outside of houses in Portapique, authorities said. Wortman, who police said acted alone, had a pistol and several longer-barreled firearms, said Campbell.

Several residences were also discovered on fire, including that of Wortman, in the middle of the carnage. His girlfriend hid in the woods overnight until she called the police around 6:30 am Sunday to report that Wortman was driving a simulated police car while wearing a law enforcement uniform, said Campbell.

Wortman, who owned a dental prosthesis that had been closed for much of the last month due to the coronavirus, then traveled to small communities in Nova Scotia – Wentworth, Debert and Shubenacadie – to continue his killing and his arson, police said.

Investigators confirmed that Wortman killed victims in Milford and Enfield, where he was shot dead by police just before noon Sunday at a gas station, Global News reports.

Authorities said Wortman also killed two police officers, including one fatally, and a witness who arrived at the scene. He then went to a house and killed another woman he knew before he stole his car, said Campbell.

Wortman then went to a gas station in Enfield, where he was killed by an officer on Sunday at 11:26 a.m., about 1 p.m. after the attacks began.

With post wires