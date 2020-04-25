Broadway to Six Releases Global Video

Although the queens of “Six” may not be on Broadway or in the West End, they have managed to find a way to inspire their panic-stricken fans – by enrolling them in a music video.

A few weeks ago, the Instagram account “Six” asked fans to sing part of a song that would appear in a “Worldwide” mashup.

They didn’t know they would be joined by the former and current stars of the musical when the song was released.

From New York to London in Australia, to the company on the Bliss cruise line, the queens, old and new, came together to sing the opening number of the show, which then went on to a super-cup of all singing fans.

Even writers Toby Marlow and Lucy Moss joined the fun as special guests.

The video raises funds for The Actor’s Fund, Act for others, Support Act, which were all set up to support actors and other theater personnel during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The production, which started in the West End in 2017, started as a Marlow and Moss college thesis project on the wives of King Henry VIII, and has since assembled an extremely loyal fan base.

Broadway music production was scheduled to open on March 12, the day Broadway closed.