Bears create a wild glut with Cole Kmet’s choice

The Bears take an interesting approach to finally get the right foot.

After Trey Burton’s recent release, Bears general manager Ryan Pace added one more member to the teams’ tight clown car by picking up Notre Dame’s Cole Kmet in the second round of the 2020 NFL Draft with a choice overall n ° 43.

Chicago now has 10 tight ends on its list.

The position remains a point of contention for the Bears. Kmet, 21, joins veteran Jimmy Graham – who signed a $ 16 million contract for this off-season – as well as the second round 2017 Adam Shaheen, Demetrius Harris (acquired this off-season), Ben Braunecker, Darion Clark, JP Holtz , Horsted, Dax Raymond and Eric Saubert. Graham seems to be the clear starter right now, but there could be quite a race for places on the list after that.

Burton, 28, was signed in 2018 for a $ 32 million, four-year contract. He didn’t play in 2019, however, and was released with a “failing physical” designation last week, ending a disappointing two-year stay.

“It would be a childhood dream come true to play for the Bears,” said Kmet. told Athletic this week.

The prospect of 6 feet 6 inches and 262 pounds was the first tight corner written after only a year at Notre Dame. The Chicago-native has 60 receptions, 691 yards and six touchdowns in his past year and recorded 4.7 seconds of 40 yards in the 2020 NFL combined in February.

“HOUSE!!!!!!” Kmet tweeted shortly after selection accompanied by a gif “Da Bears”.

The Bears, who lost their first round pick in Khalil Mack’s trade, selected Utah cornerback Jaylon Johnson with their next pick in 50th place.

They have five choices in total on Saturday – a fifth round pick (# 163), two sixth round picks (# 196 and 200) and two seventh round picks (# 226 and # 223).