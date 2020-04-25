Astronaut Scott Kelly offers tips for motivating children at home

Record-breaking former NASA astronaut Scott Kelly has a unique understanding of staying caught and motivated in isolation.

In 2016, Kelly became the first American to spend 12 consecutive months in space performing an epic 340-day stint at the International Space Station.

As distance learning replaces the physical classrooms of millions of children during coronavirus closure, Kelly says children’s long-term goals and aspirations are more important than ever.

“I think it’s important to tell them that their education is still important about everything that happens there,” he noted that the closure has brought a lot of challenges for the children and their parents. “Distance learning or homeschooling is beneficial for some children, but not for everyone.”

Kelly spoke to Fox News before attending Research Quest Live, which allows students to participate in live sessions with a vocational instructor at the Utah Museum of Natural History when schools are closed. The former astronaut will participate in an hour-long Q&A question as part of the Research Quest Live event on Friday at 11:30 a.m. ET on Friday.

He told Fox News that perseverance will ultimately pay off for students in distance learning. “I understand it’s not easy – often things that are relevant are tough and challenging,” he added. “Find inspiration where you can find it.”

In a 2018 Fox News interview, he explained how he transitioned from a bad student to a naval fighter pilot, test pilot, and eventually an astronaut. He said he owed his heightened space career to Tom Wolfe’s famous book “The right thing, “About an early space program he reads while an 18-year-old student at New York State University in the Bronx.

Research Quest classes are offered via live stream every weekday and are available on request 24/7. Students from 56 countries and all 50 states have participated in the program, according to the Utah Museum of Natural History. “Research Quest Live provides a classroom environment,” museum CEO Jason Cryan said, adding that the program teaches topics such as paleontology, ecology, biodiversity and climate.

During Friday’s event, Kelly will give an idea of ​​her credible space experiences and hopefully provide motivation for students, according to Cryan. “We’re very excited,” he told Fox News.