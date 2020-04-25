Apple, Google will tune in to iPhone and Android coronavirus contact tracking technology before release

Apple and Google on Friday updated the technical details of the coronavirus contact tracking system, which they plan to release next month, saying the new features will strengthen privacy and provide health authorities with more detailed information.

The system, unveiled on April 10, uses Bluetooth technology to allow authorities to build apps to warn people who have been close to those who have tried a positive new coronavirus.

The technology does not use GPS location information and stores the most sensitive information in a distributed way on users ’phones. The approach opened the gap with European government planning systems that store data on centralized servers.

Without Apple-Google technology, apps built by these governments are subject to restrictions, such as opening the phone’s screen to work properly.

Health and privacy researchers also cited privacy concerns that companies addressed on Friday by making it more difficult to use the information generated by the system to track people.

Numbers that users identify are randomly generated, and so-called metadata, such as Bluetooth signal strength and users ’phone models, are now encrypted with the basic information they have been close to.

The “exposure time” or how long the two phones have been close to each other is rounded every five minutes so that detailed time information cannot be used by matching the phones to people.

Companies are also working to address health researchers ’concerns about the inefficiency of the system. Because Bluetooth signals can penetrate some walls and can also be detected as short and weak, researchers were concerned about false alarms to neighbors in apartment buildings or to passers-by in public spaces.

Apple and Google are now providing data on Bluetooth power levels to better assess how close the two phones came to each other and for how long, allowing authorities to set their own thresholds for alerting people.

The companies also said they provided information on how many days had elapsed since the last contact with the infected person to help users inform users of the necessary measures.