Andrew Thomas of the Giants opens at the Post

Georgia attacking tackle Andrew Thomas, the Giants’ first round pick in Thursday night’s NFL draft, has blocked time for questions and answers with Post columnist Steve Serby.

Q: How would you describe your mentality on the ground?

A: I just want to be dominant. Whenever the ball goes off, whoever is in front of me, I do my best to keep that guy away, punish him, do what I can for my team.

Q: On your Twitter: “There is no greater feeling of moving a man from point A to point B against his will.”

A: It’s someone else’s quote, but it certainly touches me.

Q: Is it an adrenaline rush?

A: It’s almost like a kind of domination, like mano-a-mano, you’re going against me, I’m going against you, you know what’s going on, and for me to always succeed, it goes back to all the hard work that you put in to get there.

Q: Do you flip a switch when you put on the headphones?

A: Certainly.

Q: Describe this transformation.

A: Off the field, I am a laid back guy, really cool, a little calm at times, I could be a little shy. But when I’m in the field, something else comes on. When the ball breaks, I walk between these white lines, I’m just a different person. I play hard, I do physics, I try to be mean, I just do everything I can to help the team win, because that’s what I want to do.

Q: How much do you like pancake blocks?

A: I really like them, especially when a race springs up and you see the running back running on the field, it means a lot to you. – you did your job to help the team. This is the ultimate goal, you want to do what you can. Especially as an offensive lineman, as a group, you want to do your best to help the team, it’s your main job.

Q: Do you take it personally when a defensive player fires your quarterback?

A: Certainly. I don’t want to do anything to harm the team, and I give up a bag, it hurts the team, so it’s definitely something I do my best to avoid.

Q: The most unfair criticism you heard years ago that motivated you.

A: When I left school, some journalists wrote and said that I was not ready to play Georgia. They said I had to redshirt and stuff like that, that I was not physical enough. For me, it was just going back to the drawing board, continuing to work hard and proving that these people were wrong.

Q: Do you still have a chip on your shoulder because of this?

A: Yes. There will always be skeptics, and for me, I work hard every day, I just do what I can to be the best I can be.

Q: How will you handle the pressure of being the fourth overall choice in such a large market?

A: It’s just controlling what I can control, try not to be too careful outside. I’m going to have a bad day, focus on the next day. I’m wrong on one piece, I’m just focusing on what I can do the next piece. Improvement every day is the main objective.

Q: Give me a screening report on Andrew Thomas

A: I would say, in the racing game, very physical at the point of attack. He has excellent leverage and great length with good feet, then as a general player, someone who plays the game very hard and has a very good football IQ.

Q: Where do you think you need to improve?

A: I worked on my pass hands (protection), just to make sure my punch was a little firmer, that my hands were inside. And then in my foot slide, I just work to keep my post base a little but more vertical.

Q: What do you know about the Jets’ first choice, Louisville’s attacking attacker Mekhi Becton?

A: I don’t know much about him. I just know he went to the Jets. Very good attacking tackle.

Q: You will be compared to him.

A: People will definitely compare us. I don’t get too involved. I just control what I can control, and that’s how hard I work.

Q: How devastated were you when your father, Jérôme, had his stroke?

A: Yes, it hurt. Year 1 year, we had just played Notre Dame and I got a call from my mentor, and he told me, and it hurt. He’s a little better now, but it hurts because my father was a very hardworking man. He was actually a carpenter… he built our house. All the time, he had his usual job, he played drums in different churches, and just to see him not being able to do that, it hurt a lot. And then, obviously, it was a little difficult for my mother to make ends meet with just her salary. It simply served as motivation to continue working so that they no longer had to go through it.

Q: Do you remember the first conversation you had with him after the stroke?

A: He was in the hospital and he just reassured me that he was fine. He really didn’t even want me to know. He didn’t want what he did distract me from the season and stuff like that. I was worried. I talked to my mom a lot just to make sure he was fine because he’s my Pop, I want him to be healthy. He has a lot to live for, I want him to see me succeed.

Q: Describe your mom, Semone.

A: It is ridiculous. She cares so much about everyone. She doesn’t say much “no”. A woman of faith is something she definitely instilled in me. She is so strong, there are a lot of things going on and she stays calm and does what needs to be done.

Q: Describe your girlfriend, Ashley-Ann.

A: A very caring person. She cares so much about me. Very passionate about the things she likes. She is a major in biology, she loves science. And then, she recently started this whole song story that she really wants to get into. She is very talented, very intelligent. It’s my daughter.

Q: What advice did Jay-Z give you when you spoke to him on Wednesday evening?

A: He said there would be a lot with the media, a lot of expectations and things like that, but he said to keep doing what brought me here, to stay focused, to keep my head down and to work hard.

Q: Are you going to be the next Jay-Z one day?

A: I don’t know, I can’t really rap (laugh). … We will see. But I don’t know if I will be Jay-Z, but I will definitely succeed.

Q: What do you know about Saquon Barkley and what is it going to be blocking for him?

A: I don’t know much about him yet, I just know he’s a very talented back. I can’t wait to work, I try to do what I can for the team.

Q: And what do you know about Daniel Jones?

A: I actually know one of his teammates [Deon Jackson] from Duke, he’s one of my best friends. He plays running to Duke. He said [Jones is] a very big guy, very talented, so I can’t wait to work with him.

Q: You played Georgia with Giants cornerback Deandre Baker.

A: He’s just very talented, very fluid at the corner position. I remember playing with him and never seeing him give up a touchdown while playing SEC. … He’s a competitor, I think he has what it takes to be one of the best.

Q: You also played with the Giants’ defensive end Lorenzo Carter.

A: Lorenzo was part of the big development for me, entering the first year against an outside linebacker like that, day after day. This prepared me to be able to play at the SEC level. He is very talented, very athletic and he will be a very good player.

Q: Which defensive player in NFL history would you like to block to test your skills?

A: I would probably say Lawrence Taylor. I think he was one of the best to have ever done it.

Q: If you could pick the brain of any left tackle in NFL history, who would it be?

A: I would probably say Orlando Pace. … Just the way he played the game. Obviously he was very successful at Ohio State, he was great. Create everything like a pancake, a very dominant and very athletic race blocker too. So try to pick up on some of the tricks of the trade he used to make him such a good offensive lineman for so long.

Q: What tackles do you like to watch now?

A: I like to watch [Dallas’] Tyron Smith and [Washington’s] Trent Williams.

Q: What are your personal goals?

A: The first thing is to adapt to a new city. The great thing for me is to gain the respect of my teammates – it means the most to me, when your teammates respect you, it means that you do everything you are supposed to do. So just work hard, keep your head down and learn from older guys.

Q: Who are the athletes in the other sports you admire?

A: Growing up, I loved Michael Jordan. I like leBron [James]. I played baseball, I liked CC Sabathia. When I was younger, I thought I could throw, but I threw it too wild – I could throw quickly, but not precisely.

Q: What was your favorite moment in Georgia?

A: My first year, the Rose Bowl, when we beat Oklahoma [54-48 in double-overtime].

Q: What were your childhood idols?

A: Mike Vick and Ray Lewis.

Q: Why Vick?

A: Being a black quarterback at the time, and how successful he was, and I’m from Lithonia, which is not too far from Atlanta, so it was pretty cool to see him play. I remember having his crampons.

Q: Why Lewis?

A: Just the passion he had for the game. I used to play linebacker, so that’s what I wanted to imitate when I played linebacker, I wanted to be someone who was physical and who was very passionate about the game.

Q: Three guests?

A: Barack Obama, Martin Luther King, Muhammad Ali.

Q: Favorite movie?

A: “Drumline”.

Q: Favorite actor?

A: Robert Downey Jr.

Q: Favorite actress?

A: Meagan Good.

Q: Favorite singer / artist?

A: Jay-Z.

Q: Favorite meal?

A: Hot wings.

Q: What is your record for most wings eaten in one session?

A: I would probably say about 35, 40 maybe.

Q: Will you have a piano when you get north?

A: I think so.

Q: What does the piano bring you?

A: Having grown up in a church, my whole family sings or plays instruments, so music has always been important to me. It’s a bit like a hobby. It’s like a place to rest whenever I need to leave football or life. It’s just a little soothing.

Q: Are you going to play drums?

A: I probably won’t have a battery installed there.

Q: Why the interest at a young age for the battery?

A: My father played. … Since I was about 4 years old, I played drums. And then, when I started to age, my great interest was like the brass band, being in a drum set. … The drums are noisy, and it takes skill to be really good at them.

Q: How did you experience this pandemic?

A: It has been difficult to see people affected by this virus. My family and I were fine, but it definitely affected me. The pro day and things like that were canceled, obviously going to the draft, those things that I expected. Do my best to stay healthy, try to disinfect everything, practice social distancing and try to stay as healthy as possible.

Q: How would you feel if there were a season without fans?

A: It will be difficult, because the fans motivate us – especially the Giants fans, they are so passionate – so it will be difficult to play without them. But if that’s what they’re asking for, that’s what I would do. I play for my teammates and we have to do what we have to do.

Q: What motivates you?

A: I would say first, my faith in God … just have something else to lean on, taller than me to stand on. Second, I would say my family. I really want to be able to take care of my family financially, of course, but more importantly, representing the last name they gave me means a lot to me. And finally, just myself. I am a competitive person, I work hard and I want to reach my full potential.

Q: From your Twitter: “The purpose in life is not to seek blessings, but to be a blessing to others.”

A: With this platform that God gave me, it’s not about me. Obviously, I am blessed, but the most important thing, the greatest goal in life, to be a man of faith, is to give back to others and to be a blessing for others with the blessing that I have obtained.

Q: Joe Judge asked you in your video chat on Monday if you wanted to be a giant, right?

A right.

Q: What was your response?

A: Certainly.

Q: Why did you want to be a New York giant?

A: It means a lot to me. It is obviously a very rich history in this organization. I’m just delighted to be part of a program that trusts me to be a good player.