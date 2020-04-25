Actors’ Union and Studios Agree to Start Contract Talks

SAG-AFTRA, Hollywood’s largest union, and the major studios have agreed to enter into contract negotiations at a time when the industry has been disrupted by the coronavirus epidemic.

The union, which represents 160,000 actors and performers, and an alliance of major producers, including Amazon and Apple, announced that they would begin negotiations Monday by teleconference. The current union contract for film and television expires on June 30.

1/2 Carol Lombardini, former labor lawyer, has spent most of her career at AMPTP and will act as principal negotiator during discussions with SAG-AFTRA. (Spencer Weiner / Los Angeles Times) 2/2 SAG-AFTRA National Executive Director David White will act as the union’s main negotiator during discussions with the AMPTP. ()

“SAG-AFTRA president Gabrielle Carteris will chair union negotiating committee and national executive director David White will be chief negotiator for SAG-AFTRA,” said the two groups, adding that the talks will take place in the context of a media blackout. Carol Lombardini, president of the Alliance of Film and Television Producers, will be the principal negotiator for the studios.

SAG-AFTRA should look for improvements over what the Directors Guild of America was able to achieve under an agreement this year. Although the DGA has negotiated increases in residual flows and minimum payments, SAG-AFTRA will also seek to resolve issues such as the length of time an actor can be forced to work exclusively for a program.

Last summer, Netflix, which is not part of the producers’ alliance, reached an agreement with SAG-AFTRA, which applied minimum wages and turnaround times for all Netflix programs and offered more than flexibility in the programming of day artists and guest stars on episodic series.

The talks come amid heightened tensions between the AMPTP and the Writers Guild of America.

This week, Lombardini clashed with WGA chief negotiator David Young over the conditions for opening negotiations.

The parties have offered to extend the union’s current three-year contract from May 1 to June 30, but the WGA wants any agreement to include a promise to fight access to health care for members who have lost their jobs in because of the Covid-19 pandemic.

Young called the group “despicable” after AMPTP said it had agreed to enter into talks on May 11, while extending the existing contract until June 30, but without addressing insurance concerns. disease.

Lombardini said the group would review the proposal, but any discussion should include the co-chairs of the union’s health plan and its chief executive.