Youtube prohibits medically unjustified content from the site

YouTube started ban content this is in direct contradiction to the guidelines of the World Health Organization, as the coronavirus pandemic continues to ravage the United States.
The Google-owned company has also announced that it will remove conspiracy theory videos that say COVID-19 is directly related to 5G cell service.
Executive Director Susan Wojcicki said in a statement that “anything that would go against the recommendations of the World Health Organization” is a violation of their policy.
“So people who say,” Take vitamin C, take turmeric, we will cure you “, these are examples of things that would be a violation of our policy” told CNN.
Wojcicki also added that in the current state of the world, the site has seen a 75% increase in demand for credible new sources.
Youtube is not the only site to take tougher measures to help stem the flow of disinformation.
Facebook announced last week that if a user views fake content related to the coronavirus, he will receive a pop-up window inviting them to visit the WHO website.
Source —–> https://nypost.com/2020/04/24/youtube-bans-medically-unsubstantiated-content-from-site/