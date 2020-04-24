Winning photo – The “hidden treasures” of the Hubble space telescope – Photos

by April 24, 2020 Science
The Hubble Space Telescope has taken millions of images of our universe. In an unusual move, NASA and the European Space Agency opened the Hubble data vaults, asking professional and amateur astronomers to choose the best from the group. This contest to find Hubble’s “hidden treasures” ended up presenting more than 3,000 submissions. Here is the best of the lot.

The winning bid (seen here): Josh Lake, who improved this image of the NGC 1763 star formation region in the Large Magellanic Cloud.

Source —–> https://www.cbsnews.com/pictures/hubble-telescopes-hidden-treasures/

