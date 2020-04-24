What time does the 2020 NFL Draft start?

The NFL draft is finally here!

All these false projects will no doubt soon be mocked. All of these assumptions will likely become a second guess.

For the second time only in weeks, we will have a live sporting event (sort of) to follow.

The project will be broadcast live on ESPN, ESPN Deportes, ABC and the NFL Network. It can also be viewed on WatchESPN, NFL Mobile and other streaming services.

Or you can follow our blog live.

The first round begins Thursday at 5 p.m. PDT. Rounds 2 and 3 take place Friday, from 4 p.m., and the last four rounds are Saturday, from 9 a.m.

The original plan for an extravagance project in Las Vegas was disrupted by the coronavirus pandemic. So now everything will happen at a distance, with the commissioner Roger Goodell who directs the program from his home in New York.

The Cincinnati Bengals have the first choice, and are expected to select the quarterback winner of the Louisiana State Heisman Joe Burrow Trophy. The Washington Redskins, Detroit Lions, New York Giants and Miami Dolphins complete the top five.

The Chargers have a # 6 pick, and they could use it to pick their next franchise quarterback after separating from Philip Rivers during the offseason. Tua Tagovailoa of Alabama and Justin Herbert of Oregon are among the players they could choose, depending on who is still on the board at that time. The Rams are one of six teams with no choice in the first round. The Dolphins will have three first-round picks.

For more details on what could happen in the first round, check out the experience of The All 32 simulation draft and journalist Sam Farmer’s final simulation draft in 2020.