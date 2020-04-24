Waste discussion begins at Woods-Mickelson-Brady-Manning charity game

Details of the event have not yet been officially announced, but the garbage conversation has already started.

Tiger Woods and Peyton Manning will face Phil Mickelson and Tom Brady in a television game in May called “The Match: Champions for Charity”, with all proceeds going to COVID-19.

The event has been reported to take place on May 24 at the Medalist Golf Club in Hobe Sound, Florida, where Woods is a member. Details have yet to be announced, and the PGA Tour has yet to sign the event.

It will be televised on TNT, with social and digital content before and during the event available via Bleacher Report and House of Highlights. According to a press release from Turner Sports, tournament organizers are working with state and local authorities and public health officials to ensure that the event follows safety and health protocols.

Meanwhile, Woods appeared on Thursday on a twittering Golf Digest video about the confrontation between two sports’ superstars.

“There’s already been a bit of gossip, a little joke back and forth,” Woods said on the video. “Whatever,” I may need additional caddies to carry my Super Bowls “, because [Brady] has more Super Bowls than my partner [Manning]. Or: “I have more majors than Phil, so I’m going to have to get a truck up to the first tee and U-Haul out.”

“We had jokes back and forth, and it was fantastic,” said Woods. “We like to distribute the needle and distribute the needle, you should be able to take it.” It’s fun and it will be like that when we play, when we compete. There will be jokes back and forth, but it won’t be as harsh as what we have in our text swap. “

Woods and Mickelson met in a $ 9 million winning duel in Las Vegas in November 2018, a match won by Mickelson in 22 holes.

Manning and Woods have already played together in pro-ams, most recently at Memorial last year, and Mickelson and Brady have played together at Augusta National.

“It’s now,” Mickelson tweeted Wednesday in response to the Bleacher report, which released the news of the match.

Mickelson added on Twitter: “After feeling the sting of defeat the first time, it looks like @TigerWoods is ringing the bell (#PeytonManning). I bring a goat. @TomBrady – Ready to hit bombs? “

The last live golf on television was March 12, the first round of the players’ championship, which was canceled later that night as the coronavirus crisis deepened.

The PGA Tour recently announced plans to resume its season in June, starting with four spectatorless tournaments. No spectators will be allowed at the charity game in May.

There has been a report that event coordinators plan to present stars through the PGA, NFL and NBA as part of the television broadcast. This would likely include former NBA star Charles Barkley, who is currently an “NBA on TNT” studio analyst, for comments from off-site guests. Barkley was part of the 2018 broadcast event when Woods and Mickelson played in Las Vegas.