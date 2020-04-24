A dramatic surveillance video emerged when an art thief brandishing a hammer broke into a museum near Amsterdam and stole a prized painting by Vincent van Gogh, reports said.

A Dutch anti-crime TV show broadcast images from the security camera that captured the cheeky bandit who made his way through reinforced glass doors at the Singer Laren museum in early March 30.

The man, who arrived on a motorbike, is then seen rushing out of the museum’s gift shop with the work of the Dutch master of 1884, “Le jardin du presbytère de Nuenen au printemps”, under his arm.

Police hope the video will help them find the thief and return the painting to the museum, which was closed due to coronavirus containment measures at the time of the theft. The work had been loaned by the Groninger Museum.

Laren singer general manager Evert Van Os pointed out that the footage released on Tuesday did not show all of the burglary, according to the independent british.

“The burglar has passed through a number of doors and several levels of security that have been approved by security experts,” said Van Os. “The images broadcast do not therefore allow conclusions to be drawn as to the quality of the singer Laren’s safety.”

Police said on Wednesday they had received 56 new reports following the TV show.

Police spokesman Joost Lanshage said it was unclear whether the thief had acted alone.

Authorities are also looking for information about a white van seen passing in front of the museum.

“It appears that they very deliberately targeted this painting of Van Gogh,” said another police spokesperson, Maren Wonder, on the TV show Opsporing Verzocht.

“People can help if they realize now that another visitor is behaving suspiciously,” she said. “It would be very helpful if visitors to the museum had photos or video recordings with other people.”

The oil painting on 10 by 22 inch paper – one of a series produced when the artist was staying with his father – depicts a person standing in a garden surrounded by trees with a bell tower in the background.

Its estimated value is between $ 1.1 million and $ 6.6 million, according to reports.

