Tua Tagovailoa receives good injury news

The most talked about hip on the planet seems to be hours before the NFL draft.

Alabama star quarterback Tua Tagovailoa is said to fall in the draft due to his long history of injuries, has received rave reviews from a hip specialist in Nashville, according to ESPN.

Dr. Thomas Byrd, the independent medical assessor for Tagovailoa, said his most recent x-rays appeared to be “pristine” and that he looked as healthy as he had in the past five months. In addition, a scanner of his right hip joint space is the same as that of the left.

The 22-year-old left-hander broke up his nine right hip games in the 2019 season and missed the rest of the year. He also suffered sprained ankles in each of the previous two seasons which required minor surgery, which casts doubt on the wisdom of a choice he would make at the start of the first round.

“This will be the million dollar question,” said Mel Kiper Jr., ESPN chief analyst, on WEEI Radio in Boston.

When in good health, Tagovailoa has been dynamic, producing at a prolific rate. Last season, he threw for 2,840 yards, 33 touchdowns, three interceptions and a 71.4 completion percentage in nine games. The previous year, he finished second in the Heisman Trophy race, throwing for 3,966 yards, 43 touchdowns, six interceptions and 69.0 percent complete.