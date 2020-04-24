Trump says he ordered Navy to “destroy” Iranian ships harassing U.S. ships

Washington – President Trump said on Wednesday that he had ordered the U.S. Navy to take action against Iranian ships that “harass” U.S. ships at sea.

“I have asked the United States Navy to fire and destroy all Iranian gunboats if they harass our ships at sea,” Trump said in a tweet.

No further information was given by the President or the White House regarding his directive.

Trump’s investigation, however, comes a week after 11 Navy ships from the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps in Iran “repeatedly had dangerous and harassing approaches” to American ships in the northern Gulf Persian, according to the 5th fleet.

The 5th Fleet declared that the Iranian ships “repeatedly crossed the bows and the sterns” of the American ships “at very short range and at high speed” and qualified these actions of “dangerous and provocative”. In one case, an Iranian ship approached within 10 meters of the bow of an American ship.

Iranian gunboats have harassed the United States and other Allied ships in the Gulf for years, particularly around the strategically pivotal Strait of Hormuz, through which a third of the world’s oil supply flows. The United States has accused Iran of having series of attacks oil tankers in the Gulf in 2019, triggering a series of escalations that threatened to escalate into a real regional conflict.