The intriguing options of the Giants’ NFL Draft Round 2 after an ideal start

It happens every year.

You project a player for the Giants in the second round of the NFL draft and the retort that comes back is, “He won’t get out of the first round.”

It’s an exercise that can be flushed and repeated, oh, about 45 or 50 times. Guess what? There are only 32 players taken in the first round, so invariably, players with first round scores on some repecboards go by and wait for day 2. The teams have one night to sleep, which makes them the first Moments of the second around wild and wilderness in the selection process, with teams salivating a player they thought was not there, a player who, thankfully, is still available.

The Giants love the first round. They’ve taken their top-rated attacking tackle, Andrew Thomas from Georgia, and are now moving on and can move in several different directions. They would like to swap places in 36th place – fourth choice in the second round – in order to acquire an additional choice in the third round. It will be difficult because there are several attractive defense options that will be difficult to ignore.

If the Giants want to double on the offensive line and go for a center in the second round, there are choices to be made, as only one of them, Cesar Ruiz of Michigan, was chosen in the first round. No pure security has yet been selected, leaving two very interesting possibilities. There is also a desire to get a wide receiver at some point and, in an incredibly deep class in this position this year, there are some intriguing perspectives to consider.

The key here is to prioritize. If the Giants want to fill their next crying need – someone capable of accumulating bags – they must sit firmly and take their leading player. Here’s a look at what might follow:

Edge

Zack Baun, Wisconsin

His story is similar to Ryan Connelly, taken by the Giants in the fifth round last year. The Midwest quarterback (Baun, Wisconsin, Connelly, Minnesota) goes to college and goes to defense. Baun is however a very different player. He became a star in 2019, with 12.5 bags and 19.5 tackled for loss. It can run from side to side and could be useful for covering tight ends.

Yetur Gross-Matos, Penn State

At 6 feet 5 inches and 266 pounds, he could be better suited as a defensive end in a 4-3 front, but there is no denying his rush-hitting potential. He had 17.5 sacks and 35 tackles for loss as a two-year-old starter.

UN J. Epenesa, Iowa

It’s an even bigger version of Gross-Matos, at 275 pounds. Epenesa was an accomplished pass accelerator for the Hawkeyes (11.5 sacks, four forced fumbles) in 2019 and is better as a pass pusher than against the run. He hasn’t helped himself with his NFL Scouting Combine training sessions and seems more suited to a line of four men, but he won’t stay long on the board.

security

Xavier McKinney, Alabama

He has the skills of covering a half a corner, an elegant athlete at 6 feet and 201 pounds, although he did not run well (4.63 in the 40 yard dash) at the harvester- thresher. Considered maximum security by most analysts.

Grant Delpit, LSU

He’s a big hitter (6 feet 2 inches, 213 pounds) who won the Jim Thorpe Prize in 2019 as the nation’s best defensive back. He was actually much better and healthier in 2018, when he had five interceptions.

Center

Matt Hennessy, Temple

The three-year-old starter grew up as a Giants fan in Nyack, excelled at Don Bosco Prep in New Jersey and is rock solid.

Tyler Biadasz, Wisconsin

The three-year-old starter on the Badgers’ still-strong offensive line is called Tyler Badass, which speaks volumes about his tenacity on the field. He has just had a shoulder operation and has not worked on the combine.

Lloyd Cushenberry, LSU

Won the coveted LSU # 18 jersey – awarded to the team’s most selfless player – and started in a national championship team. It might be a better third round option.

Wide receiver

Tee Higgins Clemson

Tied DeAndre Hopkins and Sammy Watkins for the school record with 27 touchdowns and his only player in Clemson history with consecutive seasons with 10 or more touchdowns.

Michael Pittman Jr., USC

Good size target at 6 feet 4 inches and giants need a good size target. Excellent road runner without lightning speed.

Chase Claypool, Notre Dame

Another large target at 6 feet 4 inches can actually be viewed as a hybrid receiver / tight end combo that excels at riding and grabbing the ball in traffic.

Denzel Mims, Baylor

A big senior year (66 catches, 1,020 yards, 12 touchdowns) elevated his position in the class. What’s wrong with a 6 foot 2 inch guy running a 4.37?