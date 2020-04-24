The Holderness family coronavirus comedy is the relief we need

They mix funny business and pleasure.

Kim and Penn Holderness – the family behind some Facebook and Youtube Most shared funny videos – are no stranger to bad news. So when former journalists who became online comedians in New York started locking out the coronavirus last month, they knew they had to joke around to make others smile.

“Our goal has always been to make people laugh, even if it makes fun of us,” said Kim, who, along with her husband, is behind the viral sensations.New normal in quarantine“and”Gimme Six Feet (Physical distance remix). “

“After watching a depressing press conference, if they need a twist, they can watch one of our videos and laugh.”

The husband and wife duo – who make a living producing hilarious parody songs and sketches for his more than 3 million followers – think a little “dose of laughter in an otherwise overwhelming time” may be a much-needed breath fresh air, Kim, 44, told the Post.

“It was therapeutic to focus on creating comedy and not watching the news, very honestly,” said the mother of two and former correspondent of “Inside Edition”.

In the four-minute video “My husband acts like our dogPosted on March 19, Kim recites all the ways her husband is like a dog during quarantine.

“Sometimes he gets so bored, he gets into something he shouldn’t,” she says, while Penn, 45, licks a jar of peanut butter. In other scenes, Penn is depicted doing other dog activities such as calling a friend as if he was barking, running outside the door because it had been left open, and looking out the window at passers-by.

The inspiration actually comes from Penn’s behavior in real life.

“I always called my husband a human golden retriever because he is always very happy and jumps on people and sniffs people – no, I’m kidding, he doesn’t sniff people – but he’s a flamboyant extrovert and so desperate for human interactions just like our dog, “she said with a laugh.

Penn, a former ESPN / ABC sports video essayist, added how “this is a really tough time being an extrovert, and I look at my dog ​​looking out the window and I think, ‘Yeah, my dear, me too. “”

In another quarantine theme video made for UNC Health, Penn sings of the importance of staying 6 feet apart while locking.

Now, with the reopening of businesses in our midst, the spiritual pair has already prepared a new sketch on retraining in the real world.

“This morning I was like, ‘I don’t know if I can wear real pants again or wear a bra,'” said Kim. The couple therefore had the right to film.

“I’m teaching a mom wearing pajamas, like,” These are pants and there is a zipper, and it’s a razor and you can use it on your legs, “” she said. said laughing again.

Sometimes they involve their kids, Lola, 13, and Penn Charles, 10, because they are the reason the jokers started making videos in the first place.

“One year, our kids weren’t sitting around for a Christmas card photo, and I was like, ‘Well, you should quit your job [to Penn], we should make a parody video that you left your job … and that became “Christmas JammiesKim said of the 2013 clip. “It was supposed to be a video that our friends and family had seen, but in a week, millions of people had seen it.”

In 2015, the couple made almost one video a day from their home in Raleigh, North Carolina.

“It’s a very strange way to pay the mortgage – our family is still very confused,” said Kim. But “my dream job was to report … and now I can do it every day.”