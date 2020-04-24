The cast of “Parks and Recreation” will meet in a special script for the benefit of COVID-19

The good employees of the Pawnee, Indiana parks and recreation department are back for more tours, at least for a little while.

NBC has announced that the cast of its iconic sitcom “Parks and Rec” will meet for half an hour of special programming released on April 30, for the benefit of COVID-19. Almost all of the original actors, including Amy Poehler, Rashida Jones, Aziz Ansari, Nick Offerman, Aubrey Plaza, Chris Pratt, Adam Scott, Rob Lowe, Jim O’Heir and Retta, will be back in the character of the stage. Expect several guest stars from the original show to appear as well.

These are the latest reunions of a series of classic sitcoms, the most notable of which is Special “reunion” with friends (although not scripted) which is still in preparation at HBO Max.

Five years after “Parks and Rec” ended its seven-season season, this new story draws on the events of the day, as Pawnee’s most dedicated public servant Leslie Knope (Poehler) is determined to staying in touch with friends during a time of socialization. distancing. The special, led by co-creator Michael Shur, will help raise funds for Feeding America’s COVID-19 Response Fund.

“Like many other people, we were looking for ways to help and we thought bringing these characters back for one night could bring in some money,” said Schur. “I sent a hopeful email to the distribution and they all answered within 45 minutes. Our former Parks and Rec team has collected an additional 30 minutes of Pawnee life (in quarantine) and we hope everyone will enjoy it. And donate! “

The original “Parks and Recreation”, a Universal Television production, aired from 2009 to 2015 and was nominated for a series of Emmys and Golden Globes throughout its broadcast. Poehler won the show’s only Globe in 2014 for his performance.

“In these uncertain times, we cannot think of anyone better than Leslie Knope to unite our country with unbridled enthusiasm and compassion,” said Lisa Katz and Tracey Pakosta, co-chairs of script programming for NBC Entertainment. “A huge thank you to Mike Schur and the distribution of” Parks and Recreation “for organizing this wonderful special offer and bringing a smile to everyone’s faces while raising funds for such a worthy cause.”

At last year’s PaleyFest 10th anniversary meeting, several actors said they would be only too happy to take back their characters for a revival, but only if Schur was on board.

“Whenever Mike is ready, I will definitely see my costume again,” said Poehler at the time, Offerman saying “we would all run” if Schur “had an original and new idea.”

“Parks and Recreation” is a production of Deedle-Dee Productions, Fremulon, 3 Arts Entertainment and Universal TV. Schur, Greg Daniels, Howard Klein, David Miner, Morgan Sackett and Dean Holland are executive producers of the series.