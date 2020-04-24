Tackle, receivers go fast as Rams watch first round of NFL draft

The first round of the NFL draft was another calm for the Rams.

Having abandoned the first round picks this year and the following year in the trade that brought them to cornerback Jalen Ramsey, general manager Les Snead did not anticipate an eventful event Thursday evening, the first 32 players having been selected.

“We certainly had a lot of these players who went … like no chance of making it to the second round,” said Snead during a video conference afterwards.

Friday will be busier.

The Rams have two choices in the second round – numbers 52 and 57 – and two in the third. They have a choice in the fourth, sixth and seventh rounds which will take place on Saturday.

“The players we have targeted, the players we have been looking for a lot are still there,” said Snead. “But what makes it interesting is that we still have about twenty choices, so a lot of good football players will step down before choosing.”

The Rams watched NFC West teams add premium talent on Thursday.

The Arizona Cardinals chose linebacker Isaiah Simmons, the San Francisco 49ers took defensive tackle Javon Kinlaw and wide receiver Brandon Aiyuk and selected linebacker of Seattle Seahawks Jordyn Brooks.

Rams are on the market for players with multiple positions. After swapping Brandin Cooks – and with Cooper Kupp and Josh Reynolds entering the final year of their rookie contract – they could use a receiver.

The depth of the receiver in this draft went as planned with six selected on Thursday, including Henry Ruggs and Jerry Jeudy of Alabama, CeeDee Lamb of Oklahoma, Jalen Reagor of Texas Christian, Justin Jefferson of Louisiana State and Brandon Aiyuk from Arizona State.

Left tackler Andrew Whitworth enters his 15e NFL season, the Rams could therefore also seek his successor. But six tackles were won in the first round, including Andrew Thomas and Isaiah Wilson of Georgia, Jedrick Wills of Alabama, Mekhi Becton of Louisville, Tristan Wirfs of Iowa and Austin Jackson of USC.

Since coach Sean McVay was hired before the 2017 season, the Rams have found contributors and, in some cases, rising stars in the second and third rounds.

In 2017, the Rams selected tight end Gerald Everett in the second round. They had no second-round pick in 2018, but last year they chose safety Taylor Rapp.

Kupp and safety John Johnson were third-round picks in 2017. Attacking forward Joe Noteboom was third-round picks in 2018. Last year, ball carrier Darrell Henderson, cornerback David Long and offensive lineman Bobby Evans were third round picks.