Syrian rebels are building replacement fans to fight the virus

IDLIB, Syria – A group of volunteers in Syria have cobbled together respirator prototypes and test equipment – homemade devices to fight a new coronavirus if it hits the last rebel fortress where hospitals are in ruins after a nine-year war.

A group of 12, mainly technicians and engineers, hopes to build hundreds of emergency planes to combat a pandemic in northwestern Syria, where an advance by the military has left nearly a million people homeless this year.

“If cases of coronavirus start to be detected here, it will spread widely,” said Ayoub Abdul-Karim, a 20-year-old specializing in medical devices. “We work today because there aren’t enough machines. We suffer from a severe lack of ventilation equipment in hospitals. “

His homemade fan is assembled inside a brown wooden box. White plastic tubing attaches to help the patient breathe.

Doctors are concerned that it would be impossible to protect people in overcrowded camps if a case of the disease breaks out in the area. The region, home to 3 million people, many of whom fled other parts of Syria, has so far not been confirmed, but little testing has been done. There is only one machine to perform a polymerase chain reaction (PCR) test to detect the virus.

Volunteers have so far tested their ventilator prototype in a hospital and received a green light from a local doctor. They hope to get funding or equipment from northwestern Turkey and cross-border relief organizations to produce hundreds of ventilators – critical to keeping COVID-19 patients alive.

While the virus has forced major cities around the world to lock in, Syrians have been cramped by the serious risks associated with refugee camps and resettlement settlements. Clean water is often scarce, diseases are common and social distance is almost impossible.

A temporary ceasefire between Russia and Turkey in March has produced peace, halting an army attack.

“There are very few respirators, much less than needed if the coronavirus spreads, and this was a matter of great concern to us,” said Yamen Abu al-Walid, 37, who helped set up the team to gather expertise and try to meet the needs of the area. .

“Infrastructure is being destroyed. The risk is many deaths if the disease strikes if there is no preparation. “