Ryanair CEO says planes won’t fly if middle seats need to be empty for “silly” social distancing rules

If the Irish government asks airlines to leave the average seats of planes empty to allow social distancing, an airline CEO agrees to charge them. Michael O’Leary, CEO of Ryanair, said that if the rule was implemented, the government would have to pay for the empty seats – otherwise its planes would not fly.

In an interview with the Financial times, the executive of the low-budget airline explained that Ryanair is expected to resume 80% of flights by September as long as flights to Europe could resume in July. O’Leary said the airline intends to gradually increase the number of flights and then reduce them again during the lighter winter season.

But, he said, these plans could be foiled if there were “totally ineffective social distancing measures like having empty middle seats because if the middle seats are empty, we don’t come back at all to the plane “.

O’Leary said Ryanair had told the government that if he applied such a rule, there would be a refoulement.

“Either the government pays for the middle seat or we won’t steal,” he told the Financial Times. “We can’t make money on 66% load factors. Even if you do that, the middle seat doesn’t bring any social distancing, so it’s kind of a silly idea that doesn’t work anyway.”

Some airlines, including Delta, have already taken this step to protect passengers. From April 13 to June 30, Delta stated that it block the middle seats on all flights. Of course, air travel has declined so much amidst home stay orders that most planes have few passengers anyway.

the International Air Transport Association (IATA) says the risk of getting an infection from an airplane is generally lower than from a mall or office environment, and recommends common sense measures to reduce the risk, such as washing hands and not touching each other face. These guidelines are consistent with the general recommendations of the CDC.

However, IATA Director General Alexandre de Juniac said leaving vacant headquarters on flights could become an additional preventative measure, Reuters reports.

De Juniac recognized that more occupied seats mean more money for airlines, which are struggling at the moment. “On the one hand … you have airlines that are heavily in the red and desperately need passengers, which could put pressure on prices,” he told Reuters.

However, “if we ask for a distance on the plane, we will have to neutralize a large number of seats and that therefore means that … you have to increase the prices”, he continued, admitting that this is of two contradictory tendencies.

In an interview with the Financial Times, O’Leary said that Europe should instead implement other measures, such as the compulsory wearing of a mask and temperature controls. He said he hoped there would be a return to more normal air traffic levels in the summer of 2021 once there was a coronavirus vaccine.

“I think Ryanair, in the summer of 2021, will carry our 2019 traffic plus growth, but airports will still have less traffic than before,” said O’Leary, although FT reports that some aviation analysts anticipate that it could take three years.

O’Leary himself suffered a 50% cut in wages and would continue to do so beyond May if the lockout lasted, according to the Financial Times. Likewise, Delta CEO Ed Bastian said he would give up his salary for the rest of the year.

In the United States, the country’s six largest airlines – Delta, American, United, Southwest, Alaska and JetBlue – as well as four smaller carriers have provisionally accepted the terms of $ 25 billion in federal assistance to pay workers and keep them employed until September.