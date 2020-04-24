Ruth’s Chris Steak House to Donate $ 20 Million in Small Business to Federal Authorities

Amid growing criticism, Ruth’s Chris Steak House – which operates over 100 restaurants in North America – will repay the $ 20 million small business loan against coronavirus obtained from the federal paycheck protection program, NBC News reported on Thursday.

The $ 350 billion PPP was designed to save the millions of small businesses that have seen their businesses dry up due to closures related to social distancing.

Ruth’s Hospitality Group pocketed two $ 10 million loans, one for each of its subsidiaries – sparking widespread outrage and a petition campaign calling on the company to return the money so that it would be available to the small businesses it was supposed to help.

The company argued that because it had fewer than 500 in each location, it was eligible for the program, which quickly ran out of money and had to receive an additional $ 250 billion to stay afloat, as part of ” A $ 484 billion stimulus package passed by the Senate this week. and the House was scheduled to pass on Thursday.

A Change.org petition with more than 261,251 signatures on Thursday afternoon airing this week demanded that the chain – which charges nearly $ 100 for a Porterhouse for two in most locations, similar to a high-end New York steakhouse – money.

“This is a travesty and a disgusting demonstration of corporate greed in times of disaster,” said the petition.

The company would be “ashamed forever” if it did not overflow the money, the petition added.

Shake Shack has already announced that he will return the $ 10 million he received from the P3 program after a similar public outcry.

After the names of the large publicly traded companies that obtained program funding have been released, the Secretary of the Treasury, Steve Mnuchin, warned that the P3 was not intended for these types of companies and said there would be sanctions unless they returned the money, the network reported.

“I think many of these large companies may wonder if they can do this certification,” Mnuchin told Fox Business Network on Wednesday.

Shake Shack and Ruth’s Chris both got their loans from banking giant JPMorgan Chase.

On Thursday, the SBA updated its P3 guidelines, stating, “It is unlikely that a public company with substantial market value and access to the capital markets will be able to do the required certification in good faith. “

The SBA has declared that any company that reimburses the money before May 7 will be deemed to have acted in good faith.