Rapper Fred the godson died of a coronavirus at 35 years old

Fred the godson died after contracting the coronavirus earlier this month. He was 35 years old.

The Bronx rapper, whose real name is Frederick Thomas, revealed on Twitter he was ventilated at the hospital on April 6.

His wife, LeeAnn Jemmott, told News 12 on April 8, a doctor said he was not well.

“It was just like – he’s gone and he’s going to die, that’s all. I don’t even know how I felt, I just felt like I was going to die,” she said .

However, she added that he had started to make positive progress in the hospital, with the ventilator supporting him at 70% rather than 100%.

Fred, who has two children with Jemmott, finally died Thursday of the deadly virus, a representative confirmed to Complex. News of the 35-year-old man’s death was originally released social media, with people paying homage to his life.

Fred the Godson has been a prominent rapper in New York for more than a decade. He has already collaborated with artists such as Diddy, Meek Mill and Pusha-T. This year, he abandoned both a solo project and a collaboration with Jay Pharoah.