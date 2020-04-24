Patriots stay on course, along with four other take-out dishes at the 2020 NFL Draft

Just like that, the first round of the 2020 NFL Draft is over.

Six weeks of unprecedented accumulation in the absence of all other major US sporting events due to the coronavirus have given way to four hours of live television coverage. It went much easier than the worried crowd expected from a technological point of view.

Here are five things to remember from what happened – and it didn’t happen.

1. Quiet Patriots

If you thought that the Patriots were going to break the mold and exchange after an off-season when the starting formation was returned in free agency, think again. Bill Belichick did what Bill Belichick often does: he swapped the first round to acquire choices in the second and third rounds.

Maybe it would have been different if Tua Tagovailoa or Justin Herbert had slipped, but those two quarterbacks were gone in the top six picks. The Patriots passed on Jordan Love – drafted by the Packers to # 26 to be the heir of Aaron Rodgers – and have high regard for Jalen Hurts, who could be a target on Friday.

2. SEC is king

Fifteen of the 32 first-round picks were SEC products, including five from LSU and four from Alabama. It’s a record for any conference in the first round, breaking the old mark of 12 held by the 2017 SEC, 2013 SEC and 2006 ACC draft classes.

3. Trade has been difficult, even without technological failures

None of the top 12 picks and only one of the top 22 has changed hands. A total of four transactions were executed.

The number of transactions should be lower than the norm considering all the different moving parts involved in the negotiations which had to be carried out virtually in a 10 minute window. The lack of buyers for the best quarterbacks has also softened the commercial market.

4. Tackles receivers and cornerbacks

The two deepest positions in the first round ended in a tie: six wide receivers and six selected tackles. Surprisingly, six half-corners were also taken.

But the tackles had priority: five went in the first 18 choices. Isaiah Wilson of Brooklyn went to the Titans at number 29 to complete the sextet.

In a twist, Henry Ruggs III was the first receiver caught, while the Raiders caught him at No. 12, on the most accomplished Jerry Jeudy and CeeDee Lamb. They were the only three receivers in the top 20 picks, but then the Eagles, Vikings and 49ers struck in five caps. The receiver race will continue on Friday.

5. Contact me

No matter how many thousands of fake projects, surprises never fail to happen in the first round.

The Falcons failed to move from No. 16, so they made A.J. Terrell the third cornerback off the board. Not to be outdone, the Raiders stunned taking cornerback Damon Arnette at No. 19. The two players were generally screened in the second round.

In between, the Dolphins drafted USC offensive tackle Austin Jackson at No. 18. Their margin of error is greater, with three first players and 14 choices in total in seven rounds.