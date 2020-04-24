Packers warn Aaron Rodgers with choice of Jordan Love NFL Draft

Aaron Rodgers is officially on the clock.

The Packers traded to the 26th selection for Utah Jordan Love quarterback Jordan Love in the 2020 NFL draft.

21-year-old flagger Aggies is likely to serve as Rodgers’ lineup on the Green Bay depth chart for at least a year.

Rodgers, 36, is entering the third year of a $ 134 million contract extension he signed in 2018. If he has feelings to overcome, he could always contact a former mentor: in 2005, a 21- Rodgers, a year old, was recruited in the first round to be the heir to the throne of 36-year-old Brett Favre.

Love was a polarizing prospect among the scouts, who made high comparisons with the caller of chiefs Patrick Mahomes.

“I like this comparison,” said the quarterback earlier this year. “We both have strong weapons. [Mahomes] obviously makes ridiculous throws out of the calendar and stuff like that, I saw some of them and I tried to model my game to make throws like that. I hope to be on the same platform as him. “

Others have criticized his inconsistency after a disappointing last season at Utah State in which he had 20 touchdowns and 17 interceptions. He surprised some by declaring for the project this year, as some speculated that he could switch to a Power 5 program to hone his skills and boost his stock.

