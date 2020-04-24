Oil tankers sit off Los Angeles coast as coronavirus reduces demand

A video released by the United States Coast Guard shows a fleet of tankers anchored off the ports of Los Angeles and Long Beach as the coronavirus pandemic continues to affect global demand for oil.

Dozen tankers – each the length of two or three football fields – are visible along the southern coast of California.

The Coast Guard has increased its presence around nearly 30 ships that serve mainly as floating storage tanks for petroleum. Gross proceeds are unused as business closings and travel restrictions – believed to slow the spread of the virus – continue to drive down demand for oil.

“The supply chain is being safeguarded, and tankers are now being used to store products that would initially have left the supply chain,” said Scott Lauermann, spokesperson for the American Petroleum Institute .

Oil prices collapsed at the start of the week, a benchmark falling below zero – traders were paying others to take it out of their hands – but have since regained some of that ground.

Before the pandemic, global demand for oil was around 100 million barrels per day. Global demand is currently estimated to be down 30 million barrels a day, said Lauermann.

Officials say it is unusual for the Coast Guard to monitor critical vessels entering southern California ports. It is not known how long the ships will remain offshore.

“Due to the unique nature of this situation, the Coast Guard is constantly evaluating and adapting our procedures to ensure the safety of vessels at anchor and the protection of the environment,” said Cmdr. Marshall Newberry of the Los Angeles / Long Beach Coast Guard said in a statement.