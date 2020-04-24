NYC artist “Vice Verses” honored after death with Zoom conference

NYC artist "Vice Verses" honored after death with Zoom conference

Hip Hop MC Heavyweight Jason Williams, known as Vice Verses, is honored by a massive teleconference after his death last week.

“Jason‘ Vice Verses ’Williams passed away last week and a whole world community is in mourning … and celebrating. Celebrate the life of someone whose flowers will be tied with words like pioneer, icon and legend. And rightly, ” a tribute to the artist on Medium lit.

The veteran lyricist, known for his characteristic aggressive style, has hosted the legendary “End Of The Weak”, a long-standing weekly open microphone in New York.

Williams also invented the “MC Challenge”, which provided hip-hop artists around the world a chance to show off their skills in a competitive environment “without the ridicule of a traditional battle”, commemorative fund set up in his memory.

The funds raised will be used to create the Verses Foundation, a scholarship fund for young people supporting the creative development of young artists, we read in GoFundMe.

The teleconference memorial, hosted on the Zoom platform, began broadcasting at 2 p.m. April 19 and will continue until it reaches its “symbolic end” at 3:00 p.m. Friday – the end of the week.

the video stream, which will last 121 hours in total, also serves as an ode to i.2.i, a group created by Williams with his colleague Prolific Wone.

Source —–> https://nypost.com/2020/04/23/nyc-artist-vice-verses-honored-after-death-with-zoom-conference/

