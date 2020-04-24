NYC artist “Vice Verses” honored after death with Zoom conference

Hip Hop MC Heavyweight Jason Williams, known as Vice Verses, is honored by a massive teleconference after his death last week.

“Jason‘ Vice Verses ’Williams passed away last week and a whole world community is in mourning … and celebrating. Celebrate the life of someone whose flowers will be tied with words like pioneer, icon and legend. And rightly, ” a tribute to the artist on Medium lit.

The veteran lyricist, known for his characteristic aggressive style, has hosted the legendary “End Of The Weak”, a long-standing weekly open microphone in New York.

Williams also invented the “MC Challenge”, which provided hip-hop artists around the world a chance to show off their skills in a competitive environment “without the ridicule of a traditional battle”, commemorative fund set up in his memory.

The funds raised will be used to create the Verses Foundation, a scholarship fund for young people supporting the creative development of young artists, we read in GoFundMe.

The teleconference memorial, hosted on the Zoom platform, began broadcasting at 2 p.m. April 19 and will continue until it reaches its “symbolic end” at 3:00 p.m. Friday – the end of the week.

the video stream, which will last 121 hours in total, also serves as an ode to i.2.i, a group created by Williams with his colleague Prolific Wone.