NJ baseball star Kyle Teel passes draft and competes in Virginia

Three weeks ago, Kyle Teel, hoping to catch a highly rated left-hander, thought he was in a good position no matter what happened despite the likelihood that no high school match would be played this season due to COVID-19.

The enlightened 18-year-old senior from Mahwah High School in New Jersey was likely to be selected in the reconfigured MLB draft, which has no fixed date after being pushed back to mid- June. The project, which must be held before July 21, could be reduced from its normal 40 turns to five. And Teel had a verbal commitment to the University of Virginia that he made before playing a college game for Mahwah.

After discussing the pros and cons of each situation, Teel contacted the big leagues on Wednesday evening and informed them that he was going to Virginia.

“I’ve been thinking about it for a long time. My family and I talked about it. We really think it’s important to me to study at the University of Virginia, ” Teel said on the phone Thursday. “This is a big part of the reason why I chose to give up on the project.”

Teel’s decision is important for an 18-year-old, but he has a mature vision of the landscape, which means that he will no longer be eligible for the draft until 2023.

“This process will resume in three years. It’s one of my dreams to play Omaha too, ” said Teel of the College World Series site in Nebraska.

Since professional scouts have seen him play for a long time, Teel was asked how difficult the choice was.

“It was definitely a difficult decision. Being a professional baseball player is also one of my dreams, ” said Teel, a Yankees fan. “It’s hard not to get into the draft, but Virginia will prepare me not only for baseball but for the real world. The decision relaxed me a little. “

According to Teel’s father, Garett, the uncertainty of the project was a subject of discussion but not the main element that shaped the decision.

“We talked more about education and walking away with something,” said Garett Teel. “You are a draft pick and you spend 10 years in the minor leagues after being in high school and in 10 years, you still have nothing. You go to college first and you’re going to be drafted as a junior and very close to graduating if things don’t work out. “

However, that did not erase the empty feeling of not playing a year of high school baseball.

“I’m trying to stay strong right now and I’m still talking to my teammates, to make sure everyone’s okay,” said Kyle Teel.

No game means practice batting, throwing or catching Teel. Her father owned the Teels Baseball and Softball Training Center in Wyckoff. Garett, 52, played at Ridgefield Park High School and William Paterson University in Wayne before being selected by the Dodgers in the 12th round of the 1989 draft. Sensor and third baseman, he played five seasons in the Dodgers minor league organization and then coached the system.

According to Garett Teel, Kyle’s decision was hers.

“He and my mother gave him good and bad and gave him all the information he needed. He thought about it and decided for himself what he wanted to do, ” said Garett Teel. “I am glad he made the decision. It’s a good place to study and a good place to play baseball. If you are a parent, you must be satisfied with it. You can play baseball anywhere, but you can’t always go to school like Virginia. “

Without a senior season, Teel’s next opportunity to play is in the Midwest 21-team Northwoods League for college players. The start of this season has been postponed due to the coronavirus.

Without high school games, Kyle Teel relies on a family member to train.

“I caught arenas. I’m thankful enough that my brother can get me started, ” said Kyle Teel of Aidan, a first-year pitcher to Mahwah who verbally signed up for Virginia.

As for his talent, Kyle Teel’s figures from his junior season certainly place him among the country’s elite high school players. The 6-foot-1, 187-pound hit 0.574 (35 vs. 161) with eight circuits, 31 RBI, posted a base percentage of 0.678 and a strike percentage of 1.164. He withdrew twice and made 21 walks. On the mound, he went 3-0 with three saves and fanned 16 in 11 ² / ₃ innings.