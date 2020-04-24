New York Council will pressure food deliverers to stop charging restaurant fees

The New York City Council wants to ban food ordering apps like Grubhub from charging most of their regular fees to restaurants during any government-mandated emergency, The Post has learned.

Bill aims to ban food order and delivery apps like Grubhub’s transparent website, UberEats and Doordash from enjoying Big Apple restaurants during any state of emergency, except for food delivery charges , which will be capped at 10% of an order.

The ban could be particularly devastating for Grubhub, whose transparent website derives most of its revenue from the billing fees of its ordering platform, as well as the marketing fees and associated credit card fees.

Transparency, on the other hand, tends to leave Big Apple deliveries to third-party couriers like Relay.

Governor Andrew Cuomo declared a state of emergency linked to the coronavirus pandemic on March 7, followed by New York mayor Bill de Blasio on March 12. De Blasio warned at the time that the coronavirus epidemic “could easily be a six-month crisis. “

If what Mr. de Blasio predicts is true, this bill could be passed before the current state of emergency is lifted, sources said.

“Forcing restaurants to pay exorbitant commissions during a pandemic is the opposite of being a good corporate citizen,” said Mark Gjonaj (D-Bronx), who chairs the council’s small business committee and sponsored the bill .

A source directly aware of the bills told The Post that they appeared to have broad support in city council and that the council’s small business committee hoped that they would be passed as early as May or June. The first virtual hearing is scheduled for April 29.

In addition to prohibiting most of the fees during states of emergency, City Council added a new bill requiring application companies to include the quality of the restaurant health inspection letter on their platforms. shapes. It is also seeking to increase the fines for overcharging from $ 1,000 to $ 10,000.

Small business subcommittee pushes fee ban on package of bills introduced in February to reduce what food delivery apps can charge city restaurants to 10% in together, down from 12% to 40%.

The bill package would also require food ordering applications to request licenses to operate in the Big Apple, as The Post previously reported.

“We are proposing a set of common sense laws that will go a long way to leveling the playing field and giving local restaurants a chance to fight to keep their doors open and save jobs,” Gjonaj told The Post newspaper. “I am encouraged by the support these bills have received from my colleagues and I look forward to legislating them.”

Food ordering and delivery companies are being scrutinized for the fees they charge restaurants since before the coronavirus rocked the industry.

In March, Grubhub announced a $ 100 million “economic rescue effort” for partner restaurants facing freeze orders that have cut operations significantly, saying it “will temporarily suspend the collection of $ 100 million.” commissions on independent restaurants affected nationwide. ”

But the restaurants say Grubhub simply offered to defer the marketing commission fees for certain restaurants. Delivery and order processing fees still apply.

Restaurants requesting this benefit must then agree to retain Grubhub as a delivery supplier for the following year.

The Big Apple is not the only big city to crack down on the order and delivery industry. Chicago city council is considering an ordinance that would limit the costs of delivery companies to 5%, according to reports this week. San Francisco has already passed an emergency law capping these fees at 15%.

Doordash declined to comment on the bills, touting his own $ 100 million rescue effort, which he said “cut small restaurant commissions in half until May”.

Grubhub also made no comments on Thursday.

In the past, Grubhub has criticized the suppression of city council fees as anti-competitive.

“If you tell New York restaurants that they can only sell pizza for a quarter and coffee for a nickel, nobody will serve pizza or coffee,” the company said. “Simply put, this bill will reduce business to mom and pop restaurants and harm consumers in the process.”