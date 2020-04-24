New hands-free door handles tested in a Finnish supermarket

by April 24, 2020 world
New hands-free door handles tested in a Finnish supermarket

Because people did not want to touch the knobs and door handles in public places for fear of catching a new coronavirus, the hands-free door handles were tested on Monday in a Finnish supermarket.

The shape of the handle allows the door to be opened instead of the arm. The purpose is to prevent the spread of microbes through the door handles.

On Tuesday, customers were allowed to test the invention. Many local residents, such as occupational therapist Stiina, welcomed the initiative. “I think it works, I think people with disabilities could use this,” he said.

The door handles made of recycled plastic were developed by the Finnish energy company Fortum within two weeks and printed with 3D technology.

As of Tuesday, there were 4,014 confirmed cases of coronavirus and 141 deaths in Finland.

Source —–> https://nypost.com/2020/04/23/new-hands-free-door-handles-tested-in-finnish-supermarket/

About the author: Arzu

View all posts by Arzu »

Related Posts

Trump says he ordered Navy to "destroy" Iranian ships harassing U.S. ships

Trump says he ordered Navy to “destroy” Iranian ships harassing U.S. ships

April 24, 2020
Ryanair CEO says planes won't fly if middle seats need to be empty for "silly" social distancing rules

Ryanair CEO says planes won’t fly if middle seats need to be empty for “silly” social distancing rules

April 24, 2020
Syrian rebels are building replacement fans to fight the virus

Syrian rebels are building replacement fans to fight the virus

April 24, 2020

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *