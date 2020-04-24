New hands-free door handles tested in a Finnish supermarket

Because people did not want to touch the knobs and door handles in public places for fear of catching a new coronavirus, the hands-free door handles were tested on Monday in a Finnish supermarket.

The shape of the handle allows the door to be opened instead of the arm. The purpose is to prevent the spread of microbes through the door handles.

On Tuesday, customers were allowed to test the invention. Many local residents, such as occupational therapist Stiina, welcomed the initiative. “I think it works, I think people with disabilities could use this,” he said.

The door handles made of recycled plastic were developed by the Finnish energy company Fortum within two weeks and printed with 3D technology.

As of Tuesday, there were 4,014 confirmed cases of coronavirus and 141 deaths in Finland.