Maxine Waters says sister is dying from coronavirus

Representative Maxine Waters, D-Calif., Said Thursday that she was spending the $ 494 billion coronavirus stimulus bill currently under discussion in Capitol Hill for her sister, who she says is in the process of to die from the virus.

“I will take a moment to dedicate this legislation to my dear sister, who is dying in a hospital in St. Louis, Missouri, currently infected with coronavirus,” said Waters.

Like many of his colleagues in the House, Waters wore a Capitol face mask, but removed it to pay tribute to his sister.

The debate of the day was almost overshadowed by stages of social distancing, producing a vivid picture of how the pandemic is changing what was normal behavior in Washington.

As House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-California, spoke, she lowered the white scarf that had covered much of her face. Chief Chaplain Patrick Conroy said the opening prayer while wearing a yellow protective mask, and most lawmakers and aides on the sparsely populated floor of the chamber also wore masks.

The Capitol being closed to the public, visitor galleries were reserved for legislators in order to separate them.

The package was heading for some overwhelming approval later Thursday, an action that would send the measure to President Trump for his signature. The Senate approved the bill on Tuesday.

But partisan differences persist over the government’s response to the country’s unprecedented health and economic crises, some of which are literally visible.

Of the two dozen or so lawmakers in the room at the start of the debate, only two wore no masks – Republican officials, Jim Jordan of Ohio and James Comer of Kentucky.

In addition, Republicans rebuked Democrats for delaying the release of Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., Which included only $ 250 billion, all for small business. .

After two weeks, GOP leaders agreed to expand the bill as Democrats insisted on more money for small businesses in minority and rural communities, hospitals and for virus testing. During this period, the government has exhausted the $ 250 billion that legislators had earmarked in previous emergency legislation.

Pelosi blamed the Republicans and McConnell for the heist, claiming that the Democrats had changed a government-led trade bill to a workers-oriented bill.

She also singled out McConnell for first opposing the addition of money to her original $ 250 billion package and saying that cash-strapped states should be allowed to declare bankruptcy, a decision that they currently cannot take and that would threaten a wide range of public services.

Despite political rhetoric, large majorities of both parties were sure to support the measure by a wide margin. The bill’s anchor is a request from the Trump administration to replenish a fund to help small and medium-sized businesses pay their wages, rent, and other expenses.