Judge Aaron, Giancarlo Stanton and James Paxton “Keep Healing”

It is not known when the Yankees and the rest of baseball could start playing again, but in the meantime, Aaron Judge and Giancarlo Stanton are among those who have stayed in Tampa, trying to make sure they are healthy if and when the sport resumes this season. .

“We are using this time and it is using this time to continue to heal,” said Aaron Boone of Judge on the YES network on Thursday. “Obviously, it was very productive to have this chance to let the rib heal. And it happens.”

The judge had come out with a fractured rib which, according to him, had suffered during a dip in the right field last September. Boone also believes that the judge’s punctured lung occurred on the same piece.

Boone didn’t have an accurate prognosis for the judge on Thursday, except to note that the extra leave would benefit the good defensive player, as well as Stanton and James Paxton.

Stanton, like Judge, is in Tampa and recovered from the strained calf that kept him out during spring training.

“When we’re ready to go, he should definitely be ready to come back and be a part of it,” said Boone of the often injured Stanton.

As for Paxton, who underwent back surgery in February after having first felt pain in the region during his last regular season outing and suffered discomfort during three post-season outings, he is launching sessions bulls and progresses.

“He did very well,” said Boone of the left-hander. “We feel really good about the decision to go ahead and have the surgery. At each stage, everything went well for him. I think he may have thrown away his fifth lift enclosure the other day and continues to report that everything is going well. We are really encouraged by James. “

Boone has seen some of his players up close – including Gerrit Cole and Adam Ottavino. He watched the two launch enclosure sessions on Wednesday as the three live close to each other.

And the third-year manager however tried to stay in touch with the rest of his team.

In addition to daily calls with coaching staff, trainers, and the front office to discuss a range of topics, Boone said he also participated in a Zoom call with most of the team and staff. last week.

“It was not mandatory,” said Boone, adding that there were about 40 or 50 people on the call.

“It was kind of the state of the union, I guess, from my point of view,” said Boone. “But it was more a chance for the guys to get along and just talk to each other and see how everyone is doing [and] see everyone, which was cool. “

The message, according to Boone, was “to get an idea of ​​how the guys are doing and to encourage the guys to stay ready.” It was more fair to check and watch everyone and a chance for the guys to maybe ask questions. It was more of a laid back and fun call with hopefully some nuggets in there as well. “