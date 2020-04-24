Interrupted season: Asia Avinger du Rosaire will not look back

Throughout the spring, The Times will speak with high school seniors whose sports careers have been interrupted by the coronavirus epidemic.

Last name: Asia Avinger

School: Fullerton Rosary

Sport: Basketball, goalkeeper

Key statistics: On average 14.1 points, 7.1 rebounds, 5.2 assists to lead the team to the regional title of the South Division of Division I

Fall plans: Participate in the State of San Diego

On the canceled plans to travel to Sacramento to play for a state championship:

“It was really heartbreaking once we heard the news. Finally, we all got together and said we were proud of each other. Now I think it is time to move on and focus on the future. “

On life without sport:

“It was crazy, but I tried to keep myself busy. Sitting in the house is really boring. I try to train everyday and find new hobbies to do. I just went swimming yesterday. “

The other new interests that she took with her free time:

“Paint and draw.”

How she stays in shape:

“I have a weight set here at home. I have a park around my house, where I drive a few kilometers each day. “

The highlight of his high school career:

“Win the state title [last year] because it was really hard to work together, and building this chemistry was the hardest thing. It was a blessing. I would not want to do it with someone else. “

Lessons she and her 2020 class teammates learned:

“I learned that everything is happening for a reason. I’m just blessed to have been able to play my season unlike softball and track. I feel really bad for them and wish them the best, especially the elderly. Stay positive. “

Where she sees herself in 10 years:

“I hope that I will always be involved in basketball and I hope to go play abroad or play pro.”

Recommendations for those returning to sport:

“The most important thing is to work on yourself and work on your weaknesses. Focus on things that are not as strong as the ones you master. Keep improving and working harder. “

