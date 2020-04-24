With about a third of the world locked, life is quieter these days – which helps scientists measure earthquakes. “Sunday Morning” producer Sara Kugel told researchers how reducing background noise from human activity helps us “hear the Earth” better.
Source —–> https://www.cbsnews.com/video/lockdowns-help-seismologists-improve-earthquake-measurements/
Interlocks help seismologists improve seismic measurements
