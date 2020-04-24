In the midst of a coronavirus, Netanyahu clings to power in Israel

A few weeks before Benjamin Netanyahu reached an agreement allowing him to stay in power for another year and a half, a humorous meme went around Israeli social media praising a new book supposedly written by the country’s oldest Prime Minister.

The meme showed the cover of the imaginary volume, “” Saved by a bat “- a novel by Benjamin Netanyahu”, with the wings of a bat artistically rendered against a sky blue background.

The title alluded to the alleged source of the new coronavirus, which has shaken nations and societies around the world. This includes Israel, where it helped propel Netanyahu, who was at a political nadir, into the winner’s circle.

Although he has failed to gain enough support to form a government after three elections in a year, Netanyahu reached a power-sharing agreement this week which, if ratified, will see the man nicknamed ” the magician “postpone his departure from the Prime Minister’s office for 18 years. month. His rival, Benny Gantz, will hold the veto and serve as Minister of Defense before succeeding Netanyahu at the head of a national unity government which some in Israel call the “Frankenstein government” because of its incompatible parts .

Netanyahu, who is still facing a corruption trial, has reportedly started over. Gantz, who had vowed never to serve under the tutelage of an accused Prime Minister and campaigned on a promise to oust Netanyahu, cited the COVID-19 pandemic as the reason for his about-face.

“Some may have preferred political victories to victory in the battle against the coronavirus crisis,” said Gantz after the agreement was announced on Tuesday. “We have chosen to preserve democracy, to fight the coronavirus and to cope with its many repercussions.”

The power-sharing agreement surprised many Israelis, who were already preparing for a fourth election campaign. But they are also tired of their bickering politicians and worried about their future in an economy hit hard by the government’s anti-coronavirus measures.

After living without a fully functional government for 17 months, some simply want their leaders to lead.

“I am not in love with this government, but I think that’s what Israel needs right now with this coronavirus crisis,” said Haim Ben Ezra, the owner of a postal distribution center in central Jerusalem, delivering packages to gloved customers who have aligned themselves at medically responsible distances. Ben Ezra, 40, voted for Shas, a small religious party aligned with Netanyahu’s right-wing Likud.

The foreclosure of Israel has boosted unemployment from 4% to over 25% in just over a month.

But the country has also managed to avoid the widespread deaths that other countries have suffered. To date, less than 200 Israelis have died from COVID-19.

The crisis provided Netanyahu, who began closing the borders of Israel in January, with the opportunity to remind his compatriots of his long years of government experience and management failures.

“If I were Jewish, I would vote for Bibi,” said Issa Muhammad Elayan, 68, using the nickname Netanyahu. “He is the strongest leader Israel has had in the past 30 years.”

Elayan is director of human resources at Al-Mukassad Hospital in East Jerusalem, and was still wearing his hospital badge and mask while waiting for a package at the Ben Ezra distribution center.

A long-standing Jerusalem resident who is currently helping manage a $ 562,000 grant the hospital received from the Israeli Ministry of Health to establish a new department specializing only in patients with coronavirus, Elayan is not an Israeli citizen and therefore did not vote. But if he could, he said, he would have voted for the Arab-majority Common List, Israel’s third political party.

He holds conservative Netanyahu responsible for not advancing peace talks with the Palestinian Authority during his 12 years in power. But the new unity government may offer some hope, said Eyalan.

“I hope this will change Netanyahu’s position, or Gantz, when he becomes prime minister, will reach out to [Palestinian President] Mahmoud Abbas, “said Elayan. “This is the last chance we have for peace. Netanyahu will never have a more peace-loving Palestinian leader than Abbas. “

The power-sharing agreement, however, makes no mention of peace initiatives. Instead, it grants Netanyahu the opportunity to introduce legislation to annex more of the West Bank.

But political realities can present insurmountable obstacles to any plan to redraw the borders of Israel.

Netanyahu’s trial for corruption, fraud and breach of trust is expected to start in May. In addition, the coalition agreement requires official approval by the United States of any annexation bill. Secretary of State Michael R. Pompeo said on Tuesday that the case remains “an Israeli decision”, leaving the US intervention in doubt.

The power-sharing agreement also faces legal challenges. The agreement provides for 36 ministries – an unprecedented number in Israel – and up to 16 deputy ministers. Various good governance groups have appealed the deal, and the Supreme Court of Israel is expected to examine some of its most controversial clauses, as well as respond to petitions regarding the lawfulness of an indicted prime minister taking office, a question which has never arisen before in Israel.

In a radio interview on Thursday, Elyakim Rubinstein, a retired Supreme Court judge, said that the agreement, which amends Israeli law to allow two men, in fact, to hold equal power within of government, “is frightening, trampling on basic laws as if they were [municipal] waste management regulations. “

The announcement of a government of national unity between two leaders who recently described themselves as unfit for power put an end to 18 dizzying months in Israeli politics.

Until mid-March, Netanyahu’s prospects for staying in power seemed almost nil. After an election on March 2, the third in less than a year, Gantz received the support of more elected MPs than Netanyahu to form a government. On March 16, Israeli President Reuven Rivlin granted him four weeks to form an administration.

Gantz struggled to do so, hampered by right-wing members of his blue and white party, an alliance of anti-Netanyahu factions, who opposed joining forces with the Arab-majority Common List.

Yohanan Plesner, president of the Institute for Israeli Democracy, said he was skeptical of Netanyahu and Gantz’s justification that the reason for this bloated government is [the coronavirus]. Instead, I think it comes from an inability to rule on substantive issues. It is an ongoing political paralysis. “

After the announcement of the agreement, Yair Lapid, the former deputy for Gantz in the blue and white alliance, separated, taking half the party with him and casting even more doubt on the ability of the unity government to govern effectively.

Lapid apologized to party supporters for what he called Gantz’s treachery.

“I didn’t think they would steal your vote and give it to Netanyahu, or that they would use your vote to form Netanyahu’s fifth government,” said Lapid. “This is the worst act of fraud in the history of this country.”